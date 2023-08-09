Review: ASSASSINS Hits the Mark at Rise Up Theatre Company

Rise Up Theatre Company is moving on to a bigger and better theatre space in Rancho Cordova but, before they do, they are gracing the MACC with a nail-biting production of Assassins. This Sondheim work lives in the shadow of his more popular pieces like Sweeney Todd and Into the Woods, but it stands on its own merit for its originality and varied score. Its 2004 Broadway debut garnered five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. Now Rancho Cordova’s own rising community theatre brings the story of America’s most famous assassins to you, featuring robust local talent that sets their sights on your support.

Assassins is about, well, assassins. Specifically, nine of the men and women who attempted to assassinate American Presidents. Some of them succeeded in their mission and some were left to contemplate their failure. Opening in a Goosebumps-like carnival shooting gallery, the Proprietor encourages the would-be assassins to come and “Shoot the Prez.” The unmentioned prize is infamy, of course. The original pioneer, John Wilkes Booth, takes over and sets a precedent of madness and displaced anger for the rest who follow. The show continues with vignettes of each killer, who give their own reasons for wanting to kill. While the details differ, the assassins all share a disillusionment with the American government.

A talented cast shares this work with enthusiasm and some standout performances. Delightfully giving off Penguin airs is Philip Graves, who plays the mad-as-a-hatter Charles Guiteau, hopeful Ambassador to France and assassin of President James Garfield. Returning from Avenue Q are favorites Peter DeMarzio as the Balladeer and most famous assassin of all, Lee Harvey Oswald, and Morgan Bartoe as a funny and impressionable Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme. Rise Up newcomer Kana’I Kalama plays a smoldering and passionate John Wilkes Booth, fervent in his desire to train his successors in how to succeed in assassination attempts without really trying. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s would-be killer, Guiseppe Zangara, is angrily portrayed by Victor Barajas. Also returning from Avenue Q is Nate Mercier, whose Samuel Byck hilariously and drunkenly dictates letters to Leonard Bernstein before attempting to hijack a plane to kill Tricky Dick. Jarod Wiggins is Polish immigrant Leon Czologosz, whose experiences in a bottle factory and anarchistic beliefs drive him to murder President William McKinley. Spencer T. Gayden is John Hinckley, who was made famous when he tried to kill Ronald Reagan in a bid for Jodie Foster’s love. Playing the only other female assassin is Katie Ahnberg, whose Sara Jane Moore teams up with Fromme to discuss their mutual admiration of Charlie Manson and mutual distaste for Gerald Ford.

A strong ensemble rounds out the show with great group numbers brimming with infectious energy. The sparse set puts all the focus on the actors, with entertaining and sometimes silly interactive results. It’s a fun and inexpensive way to spend an evening, and you’ll be glad that you did.

Assassins plays at Rise Up Theatre Company through August 19th. Tickets are available online at www.riseuptheatreco.com or in person at the MACC at 10191 Mills Station Road in Rancho Cordova.

Photo credit: Josh Pierson Photography