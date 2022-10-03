Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pulitzer Prize Finalist GLORIA Announced At Capital Stage

This funny, trenchant, and powerful play follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine.

Oct. 03, 2022  
Capital Stage presents GLORIA by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Directed by Michael Stevenson October 12 - November 13, 2022 in Sacramento.

This funny, trenchant, and powerful play follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine, each of whom hopes for a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn thirty. But when an ordinary humdrum workday becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell their own story become higher than ever. From award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (AN OCTOROON, NEIGHBORS, APPROPRIATE), GLORIA is a scathing look at the human desire for 15 minutes of fame, and the collateral damage it causes.

This Sacramento Premiere, Directed by Artistic Director Michael Stevenson (THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, ADMISSIONS, SWEAT, THE HUMANS) is the second production of Capital Stage's 18th Season. Tickets and subscriptions are available now at capstage.org.


An ambitious group of editorial assistants at a prestigious Manhattan-based literary magazine are each chasing the same dream: a life as successful writers-and to get out of their cubicles before they turn thirty. When a regular day at the office suddenly becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell the career-making story are higher than ever.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' plays include NEIGHBORS (Public Theater), APPROPRIATE (Actors Theatre of Louisville, Victory Gardens Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and Signature Theatre), AN OCTOROON (Soho Rep), and WAR. He is a Residency Five playwright at Signature Theatre and a Lila Acheson Wallace Fellow at the Juilliard School. Additionally, his work has been seen at the Vineyard Theatre, the Matrix Theatre in Los Angeles, Company One in Boston, and the HighTide Festival in the United Kingdom. He has taught at New York University and Queens University of Charlotte, and his honors include the Paula Vogel Award in Playwriting, the Helen Merrill Playwriting Award, and the inaugural Tennessee Williams Award. He holds an MA in Performance Studies. DIRECTOR Pulitzer Prize Finalist GLORIA Announced At Capital Stage Pulitzer Prize Finalist GLORIA Announced At Capital Stage Michael Stevenson is the Artistic Director of Capital Stage and has directed THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, ADMISSIONS, THE HUMANS, THE OTHER PLACE, SWEAT, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, LUNA GALE, STUPID F##KING BIRD, HOW TO USE A KNIFE, DISGRACED, MR. BURNS, IDEATION, CLYBOURNE PARK, MAURITIUS, ERRATICA (World Premiere), and LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES.

He has also directed at regional theaters including: B Street Theater, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Orlando Shakespeare Company, Perseverance Theater Company, and Sacramento Theater Company. As an actor he has appeared at many regional theaters including: 42nd Street Moon, American Conservatory Theater, The Aurora Theater, Bailiwick Repertory Theater, Capital Stage, B Street Theater, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, and Marriott's Lincolnshire Theater. He holds an M.F.A. from the American Conservatory Theater.


