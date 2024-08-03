Photos: THE SECRET GARDEN at Sutter Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Secret Garden, a drama adapted by Jerry Montoya, based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, directed by Allen Schmeltz, will play Sutter Street Theatre August 10 – September 8 (Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm, Saturday, August 24 at 4:30pm)

The production is rated: G – appropriate for the entire family.

After Mary Lennox is orphaned, she becomes the ward of an uncle in England she has never met. As she adjusts to her new life at secluded Misselthwaite Manor, Mary discovers a secret garden. If she can uncover the mysterious circumstances behind the garden, she might be able to save her sickly young cousin and melt the heart of her emotionally distant uncle. A touching coming-of-age story, based on the classic novel.

Reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz

Elizabeth Old, Kennedy Yanda, Dennis Curry, Micah Espinoza, Emily Jo (sitting)

Kennedy Yanda, Emily Jo, Dennis Curry

Micah Espinoza, Emily Jo, Elizabeth Old, Kennedy Yanda

Comments