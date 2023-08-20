Photos: First Look at ON GOLDEN POND at Sutter Street Theatre

Performances run August 25 – September 24.

By: Aug. 20, 2023

This is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the forty-eighth year. He is a retired professor, nearing eighty, with heart palpitations and a failing memory—but still as tart-tongued, observant and eager for life as ever. Ethel, ten years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman, delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long life together. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter and her dentist fiancé, who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the “grandchild” the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking his ward fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness—and slang—in return.

Reservations go to Click Here or call (916) 353-1001.

On Golden Pond

By Ernest Thompson

Directed by Janelle Kauffman & Stephen Kauffman

August 25 – September 24

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 4:30 PM

Rated PG

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz

Stephen Kauffman, Shirley Sayers, and Seba Yoke

Stephen Kauffman and Seba Yoke

Shirley Sayers, Stephen Kauffman, and Seba Yoke




