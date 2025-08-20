 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

PICKLEBALL Comes To Placer Community Theater

Performances run September 13-28.

By: Aug. 20, 2025
PICKLEBALL Comes To Placer Community Theater Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Placer Community Theater will present “PICKLEBALL,” the laugh-out-loud comedy by Jeff Daniels, opening Saturday, September 13 at the General Gomez Arts Center for a three-weekend run through Sunday, September 28. Directed by talented David B. Atkinson, this high-energy production skewers America’s fastest-growing sport with razor-sharp wit, heart, and a whole lot of friendly trash talk.

Atkinson says "Pickleball" is a laugh-out-loud, hilarious romp about people who are obsessed with a sport, sometimes leading to death. "I am privileged to have such a talented cast to portray these wacky characters."

Set amid a small-town tournament, “PICKLEBALL” follows six less-than-elite players chasing greatness—no apologies, no excuses—proving middle-aged athleticism can be equal parts inspiring and unhinged. It’s a satire with bounce: obsession, rivalry, redemption…and not a single cucumber in sight.




Don't Miss a Sacramento News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos