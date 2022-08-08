OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW Returns to Sutter Street Theatre This Weekend

The monthly Olde Tyme Radio Show returns to Sutter Street Theatre on Saturday, August 13 at 4:00pm, featuring original scripts of radio shows from the 40s and 50s read by Sutter Street Theatre actors with live sound effects. In addition, there will be songs from the era sung by the best of the best Sutter Street Theatre vocalists.

This Saturday, the theatre is featuring the following radio scripts.

Sam Spade - "The Hot 100 Grand Caper" (Original air date: September 19, 1948)

Fibber McGee & Molly - "The Abandoned Jalopy" (Original air date: March 27, 1948)

The Bickersons - "John's Will" (Original air date: January 10, 1948)

Johnny Wilder will be on piano with vocal selections by Sutter Street Theatre singers. Olde Tyme Radio happens every 2nd Saturday.

All this for only $10 at the door.