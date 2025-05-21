New Village Arts Reveals 24th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Village Arts has announced the three musicals and two plays that will make up its bold and inspiring 2025–2026 season. This, the 24th season and third full season in the renovated and renamed Ray Charles Stage at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center, celebrates stories of resilience and friendship: tales of grit, growth, and the powerful joy that comes from facing life’s challenges together. The lineup includes two San Diego premieres and three musicals that celebrate community, self-expression, and transformation. With multiple productions helmed by female-identifying directors, and a continued commitment to uplifting underrepresented voices, NVA continues to serve as a leader in community-centered, artistically ambitious regional theatre.

“In this, our 24th Season, we are thrilled to bring a diverse mix of beloved musicals and new-to-San Diego plays that all center around creating art and science with the help of chosen friends. The importance of storytelling has never been more evident, and NVA is proud to be a leader in San Diego in welcoming voices from throughout our community to our intimate and inspiring artistic home.” Kristianne Kurner, Founder & Executive Artistic Director

One of NVA’s newest initiatives added this season aims to continue to provide a successful patron experience to all of our audience members. Our previously scheduled Wednesday matinees have transferred to Friday Matinees, perfect for senior groups and daytime audiences. Also launching with Season 24 will be our Dea Hurston Industry Nights, which will bring local artists together to enjoy and discuss the work in an accessible, welcoming environment.

NVA is also proud to deepen its partnership with Oceanside Theatre Company this season and expand its College Program in collaboration with MiraCosta College, Palomar College and CSU San Marcos as part of the Stages Apprenticeship Program, which provides college credits to students, and creates collaborative opportunities for young people to participate in the arts through performances and internships.

The first show of our 24th season is [title of show], with music & lyrics by Jeff Bowen and book by Hunter Bell. This hilarious and heartfelt musical about two struggling writers trying to create a musical (about two struggling writers trying to create a musical) is a love letter to the industry, creativity, and the power of artistic risk. Moxie Theatre’s Artistic Director, Desireé Clarke Miller, will direct with Erin Vanderhyde as musical director. This show will run August 8th through September 21st, 2025.

"I'm super excited to be directing [title of show] at New Village Arts. I worked on my first musical at NVA in 2021 (1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas, Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg) and since then, I have had a great affinity and admiration for NVA. [title of show] is a quirky and fun musical about the big dreams we all have and asks us what we are willing to sacrifice to achieve them. But at the end of the day the focus here is all about friendship and how we are all stronger when we stand together. I think these are the stories that I'm excited to tell right now, and I'm elated that NVA is giving me the opportunity to tell one in North County" says Desireé Clarke Miller, director of [title of show].

The second musical in our Season 24 lineup will be Jonathan Larson’s iconic RENT. The groundbreaking Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical makes its way to the NVA stage in a fresh and intimate reimagining. One of the most important (and most thrilling) musicals of modern times, RENT follows a group of friends in NYC as they navigate the challenges of various romances, the AIDS crisis and even, the rent prices in the City. Produced in collaboration with Diversionary Theatre (who will do their own production in late Spring 2026!), this show welcomes Kym Pappas back to NVA as director after her amazing productions of THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE and FUN HOME. At the end, everything comes back to LOVE, and NVA is proud to finally produce this unforgettable show, running October 31st to December 24th, 2025.

"RENT is not passive theatre; it requires an act of participation from its audience," says RENT director Kym Pappas. "It is intimate and urgent and demands presence. In these very uncertain and demanding times, it is my hope that it will remind us all to see beyond our differences… to reach out to each other and find community… and choose love, even when it all feels impossible. RENT reminds us that together is the only way we’re going to survive."

NVA’s first production of the new year will be The Apiary. The San Diego premiere of an enthralling and funny new work by Kate Douglas, The Apiary is a sci-fi thriller that takes place in a lab determined to save the ailing honey bees - but at what cost? Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner will direct this play that delves into the ethics of discovery and the lengths we will go to protect what we love. The Apiary will run January 23rd through February 22nd, 2026.

“I love working on plays that delve into the scientific world and this play asks so many exciting questions about life, ethics, and friendship. We are honored to be working with some local tech companies to bring the science fiction aspects of the play to life. It will be an experience that audiences won’t forget,” says Kristianne Kurner, Founder & Executive Artistic Director and director of The Apiary.

Next in our season 24 lineup is Matt & Ben. Written by one of our greatest living comedians, Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project, The Office), along with Brenda Withers, this riotous and quick-witted comedy imagines the origin story of one of Hollywood’s most iconic bromances. Before they were Oscar winners, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were just two best friends—until a script called Good Will Hunting mysteriously fell from the sky. A sharp and hilarious send-up of creativity, fame, and friendship, Matt & Ben took New York by storm in 2003 and now makes its San Diego premiere with biting satire and feminist wit. Matt & Ben will run March 27th through April 26th, 2026.

“We are thrilled to feature the amazing comedic voices of Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers on this show. This is a fast, funny show that lovingly pokes fun at celebrity, artistry, and divine inspiration,” says Kurner.

Finally, the final show of our season is the big and beautiful, Hairspray. Written by Mark O’Donnell & Thomas Meehan, with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman, and based on John Waters' iconic 1998 film, Hairspray has become one of the most beloved of the American stage. It’s 1962, and Baltimore teen Tracy Turnblad dreams of dancing her way onto television—and into a more inclusive world. With infectious music, fabulous hair, and a heart as big as its beehive, Hairspray reminds us that the power to make change starts with one voice. NVA’s Artistic Producer Kali Boston will be making her NVA directorial debut with Hairspray, which will close out our season from June 5th to July 19th, 2026.

“Hairspray is more than a feel-good musical—it’s a bold reminder that joy and resistance can go hand in hand and a celebration of the people who rarely get center stage. It’s about reclaiming space. About dancing in defiance. About reminding the world that progress is possible, but only when we show up, speak up, and stand together. I’m so thrilled to be directing this show as my professional debut!” says Kali Boston, Artistic Producer and director of Hairspray.

