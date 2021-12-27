Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; THE PARTY HOP Leads Best Play!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Sacramento:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Rachelle - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 81%

Jessica Schorr - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 17%

Jessica Schorr - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bethany Deal - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 76%

Anne-Marie Pringle - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 22%

Anne-Marie Pringle - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Valerie Rachelle - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 74%

Kelly Cullity - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 20%

Bryce McDill - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 6%

Best Direction Of A Play

Teresa Stirling Forsyth - MY JEKYLL & HYDE - Placer Repertory Theater @ the Ooley 63%

Teresa Stirling Forsyth - NEW BEGINNINGS - Placer Repertory Theater @ Wm Jessup 37%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Roman Sanchez - THE PARTY HOP - LIME ARTS PRODUCTIONS 34%

Jerry Lee - THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 30%

Teresa Stirling Forsyth - A JANE AUSTEN HOLIDAY: PERSUASION - Placer Repertory Theater 13%

Nicole Limon - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Celebration Arts Theatre 10%

Joan Schirle - BIRD OF THE INNER EYE - Dell'Arte Inc. 6%

Nicole Limon - FADE - Teatro Espejo 4%

Manuel Pickett - FRIDA - Teatro Espejo 2%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Jerry Lee - THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 71%

TS Forsyth & Ryan Gerberding - UNDONE - Placer Repertory Theater 29%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Van Tuyl - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 86%

Jason Bramham - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 14%

Best Performer In A Musical

Christine Rowan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 27%

Jerry Lee - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 21%

Sarah Edwards - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 20%

Keenon Hooks - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 15%

William Thomas Hodgson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 11%

Brian Piazza - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 3%

Henry Pullen - THE LION KING, KIDS - Musical Mayhem Productions 2%

Braden Davis - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Christina Schmidt - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 22%

Betsy Moore - THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 17%

Paige Taylor - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 17%

Anne Merino - A JANE AUSTEN HOLIDAY - Placer Repertory Theater 12%

Ty Smith - THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 10%

Lauren Estrada - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 9%

Isabella Cruz - EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER - Teatro Espejo 8%

Kyle Moses - THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 6%

Best Play

THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 53%

MY JEKYLL & HYDE - Placer Repertory Theater @ the Ooley 27%

GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company 20%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company 41%

NEW BEGINNINGS - Placer Repertory Theater @ Wm Jessup 30%

THE LION KING, KIDS - Musical Mayhem Productions 19%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dana Moran Williams & Whitney Lehn Meltz - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 78%

Jason Bramham - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 14%

Jason Bramham - THE LION KING, KIDS - Musical Mayhem Productions 5%

Jason Bramham - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tatiana Covington-Parra - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 84%

Bryce McDill - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 13%

Bryce McDill - THE LION KING, KIDS - Musical Mayhem Productions 3%

Bryce McDill - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 0

Best Streaming Play

THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 41%

THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 34%

FADE - Teatro Espejo 16%

BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Celebration Arts Theatre 9%

EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER - Teatro Espejo 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alex Alansalon - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 30%

Griffin Barr - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 27%

Sydney Carmona - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 13%

Courtney Glass - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 10%

Michele Mais - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 10%

Mia Fisher - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 5%

Ella Scaife - THE LION KING, KIDS - Musical Mayhem Productions 1%

Orion Harmon - THE LION KING, KIDS - Musical Mayhem Productions 1%

Cooper Hinshaw - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Lauren Zika - THE PARTY HOP - Lime arts productions 27%

Kevin Foster - A JANE AUSTEN HOLIDAY - Placer Repertory Theater 26%

Mickey Donovan - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Prodcutions 17%

Erwin Guerrero - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 14%

Elio Robles - EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER - Teatro Espejo 8%

Isabella Pisano Cruz - EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER - Teatro Espejo 7%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 57%

MOANA, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 32%

MARY POPPINS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 11%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Lime Arts Productions 62%

DANCE NATION - CSU Sacramento 38%