Imagination Theater Presents MOON OVER BUFFALO

Imagination Theater's performance of Moon Over Buffalo, Directed by Lanny Langston along with Assistant Director Jeff Lathrop runs from February 7 - March 1, 2020.

This hilarious farce, Moon Over Buffalo, centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading duo of the 1950's. At the moment, they're playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac in rep in Buffalo, New York, with five actors.

On the brink of a disastrous split when they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom. Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong when they get a visit from their daughters' clueless fiancé and hilarious uncertainty about which play they are actually performing, caused by Charlotte's deaf, old age stage manager mother who hates every bone in Georges body.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ImaginationTheater.net or by calling the Box Office at 530-642-0404. Imagination Theater is located inside the El Dorado County Fair Grounds.





