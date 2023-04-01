Harris Center for the Arts to Present Taylor Dayne & Sheena Easton in April

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present two exceptional music performances in one evening. Taylor Dayne and Sheena Easton will perform beginning at 8:00 PM on Sunday, April 30. Between them, these two pop icons have garnered nine GRAMMY Award nominations, two GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music awards, one American Music Award, six Platinum albums, five Gold albums, 39 Billboard Top 20 singles, and 11 #1 Billboard singles.

With a career spanning three decades, TAYLOR DAYNE's groundbreaking debut single "Tell It To My Heart" turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with seventeen Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career, including #1s "Love Will Lead You Back," "Prove Your Love," and "I'll Always Love You." Taylor has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three GRAMMY nominations, an American Music Award, multiple New York Music Awards, received New York Music Hall of Fame honors and ranked as the Number 18 Female Dance artist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine. She is one of the very few artists in musical history to successfully crossover into almost every musical genre and chart with hit singles in Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult contemporary and Rock.

Equally recognized for her songwriting talent, Taylor wrote many of her own hits as well as Tina Turner's "Whatever You Want." With a truly distinctive vocal style and powerful range, she created a unique vocal sound all her own that defined an era by her music. As the late 80s moved into the 90s, her chart-topping songs came with her. Her cover of Barry White's "Can't Get Enough Of Your Love" and "Send Me A Lover" brought a strength and power to a female voice seldom heard in history. Taylor's international radio and record success along with her stage presence and world tours took her musical message of love and passion straight to the heart of her fans and audiences worldwide.

By the late 90s, Taylor's career grew further as an actress. She appeared in film, TV, and stage, from Broadway favorites like Elton John's award-winning production of Aida to working with legendary composer Jules Styne to reprise the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway. Taylor also appeared in movies including Love Affair with Warren Beatty and Annette Benning and co-starred in Denis Leary's TV drama Rescue Me. She also starred in the HBO film STAG and co-starred on Showtime's original series Rude Awakening while continuing to record, write, and produce her last two studio albums, Naked Without You and Satisfied, which yielded her #1 hit "Beautiful" and Top 10 chart hit "Unstoppable."

SHEENA EASTON, whose career has spanned four decades, was born in Bellshill, Scotland, the youngest of six children. Her recording career has included Gold and Platinum albums in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

With chart-topping hits like "Morning Train: 9 to 5," "Sugar Walls," "Modern Girl," "We've Got Tonight" (featuring Kenny Rogers, "U Got the Look" (featuring Prince), and "For Your Eyes Only (from James Bond), Sheena has sold over 20 million records worldwide. She has received two GRAMMYs, and was the first - and still only - artist to have a Top 5 record on ­each of Billboard's primary singles charts.

She also has a list of notable acting credits including a five-episode appearance on Miami Vice, a co-starring role opposite Stacy Keach in a John Carpenter-directed trilogy for Showtime titled Body Bags, as a guest star in the syndicated cult series The Highlander, and a starring role in UPN's Ghost Stories. Other appearances have included guest roles on Brisco County and Tech Wars, as well as a starring role in Showtime's Outer Limits.

On Broadway, Sheena starred as Aldonza/Dulcinea in Man of La Mancha opposite the late Raul Julia's "Don Quixote." Throughout its yearlong run, the play remained one of the top five grossing hits at the box office. She also starred on Broadway as Rizzo in the hit musical Grease and as Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal in London's West End.

Sheena has been busy with frequent appearances in Las Vegas where she has been a major attraction for the last two decades, and she was recently inducted into the Las Vegas Hall Of Fame.

Seen in venues not only nationally but internationally, Sheena continues to perform her hits and fan favorites. She is most at home working with her band, but has expanded her love of the concert stage as a guest vocalist in various programs with symphonies across the nation. This allows her to blend her romance with various styles of music - American standards, pop, and Broadway.

Individual tickets range from $62-$92 and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

About Harris Center for the Arts

Long envisioned as a critically important element for Folsom Lake College, the visual and performing arts center was initially conceived as a facility to instruct, develop, and guide talented students to become actors, musicians, dancers, visual artists, and behind-the-curtain technicians. The scope and size of the Center expanded significantly with a 2003 feasibility study which validated the need for a facility that could also serve as a regional arts center for the greater community.

In 2004, the project proposal approved by the Los Rios Board of Trustees was submitted to the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office for final funding approval in the 2005-06 budget year. Construction of the $50 million project began in July 2008, supported by a State Educational Facilities General Obligation Bond, Local Measure A Bond, other District resources, and donations to the Folsom Lake College Foundation.

In February, 2011, the Center opened as "Three Stages at Folsom Lake College" and by the end of its second full season it had already attracted over 300,000 patrons to its offerings. In August, 2012, the Los Rios District Board of Directors announced the renaming of the facility to the "Harris Center for the Arts," honoring Chancellor Emeritus Brice Harris who, during his tenure, oversaw a doubling of the size of the District, including the development of Folsom Lake College. He, together with then President of the College Thelma Scott-Skillman, was perhaps most responsible for seeing the vision of a Regional Performing Arts Center for the community realized.

The 80,000-square-foot center includes three stages and is located at Folsom Lake College. Before Covid-19, it hosted more than 400 events per year. The venue, initially called Three Stages at Folsom Lake College, opened in 2011. It temporarily closed in July 2020, as the pandemic disrupted entertainment venues nationwide.