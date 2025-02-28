Harris Center To Present THE COMMODORES In April

The Commodores will take to the Harris Center stage on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 7:30pm.
Harris Center for The Arts will present an evening with one of the greatest Motown and R&B / funk artists of all time. The Commodores will take to the Harris Center stage on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 7:30pm.
One of the greatest Motown and R&B / funk artists of all time, The Commodores have influenced artists both young and old, and in all genres with their classic songs. With a brand that is bigger than ever, The Commodores continue to blaze trails all over the world. One of the most successful vocal groups of all time, The Commodores continue to thrill audiences with their Greatest Hits Tour – Live!
Individual tickets for The Commodores are on sale now at the Harris Center Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.
75 Million Albums Sold Worldwide
7 #1 singles
5 #1 Albums
20 Top 10 Singles
15 Top 10 Albums
1985 Grammy Award “Nightshift”
1987 Antwerp Diamond Microphone Award
1995 Alabama Music Hall of Fame Inductees
Vocal Group Hall of Fame Inductees
The 58th AutoZone Liberty Bowl Outstanding Achievement Award (2016)
2018 Casino Entertainment Awards “Musical Artist of the Year”
In 1968 the group was formed while all the members were in college at Tuskegee Institute. After being discovered by Berry Gordy, The Commodores went on to sell over 60 million records for Motown. With hits like “Machine Gun” and “Sail On,” The Commodores became proven artists. For five decades,
The Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores aren't just any group. They have staying power. Just like their hit song "Brick House," The Commodores have created a foundation that just won't budge.
