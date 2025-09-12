Foreigner & Rock Orchestra To Perform At Harris Center For The Arts In March 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harris Center for the Arts will welcome Foreigner & Rock Orchestra on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at the venue’s main stage (10 College Parkway, Folsom, CA 95630).

With 10 multi-platinum albums, 16 Top 30 hits, and over 80 million albums sold worldwide, Foreigner is one of rock’s most enduring and influential bands. Their catalog includes some of the most recognizable songs in rock history, from “Juke Box Hero” and “Cold As Ice” to the #1 global anthem “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Even nearly 50 years after their formation, Foreigner continues to dominate the charts, with their music streamed more than 15 million times each week.

The Folsom concert pairs the band with a rock orchestra, adding new power and dimension to timeless classics like “Feels Like the First Time,” “Urgent,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” and “Hot Blooded.” Fans can expect an electrifying evening that pays tribute to Foreigner’s legacy while pushing their sound into dynamic new territory.

Founded in 1976 by Songwriters Hall of Fame member Mick Jones, Foreigner has been led since 2005 by powerhouse vocalist Kelly Hansen, with the current lineup featuring Jeff Pilson (bass), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar), Chris Frazier (drums), and Luis Carlos Maldonado (guitar/vocals). Their continued vitality has kept Foreigner’s music alive for generations of fans, amplified by appearances in films, television shows, and advertising campaigns that have brought their songs to new audiences worldwide.