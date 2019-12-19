December 19th Update: IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Sacramento Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sacramento:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Rodolfo Soto - IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus 43%

David Taylor Gomes - MURDER FOR TWO - Sacramento Theatre Company 18%

Alan Mingo Jr. - THE WIZ - Broadway At Music Circus 9%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Casey Camacho - NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House 29%

Michael Stark - MARY POPPINS - Musical Mayhem Productions 12%

Michael David Smith - 42ND STREET - Woodland Opera House 10%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Matt K. Miller - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sacramento Theatre Company 30%

Ian Hopps - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Sacramento Theatre Company 29%

Michael J. Asberry - WHEN WE WERE COLORED - Sacramento Theatre Company 29%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Adrianna Hicks - THE WIZ - Broadway At Music Circus 23%

Kristen Beth Williams - SHREK - Broadway At Music Circus 17%

Brit West - OKLAHOMA! - Broadway At Music Circus 14%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Ernestine Balisi - 42ND STREET - Woodland Opera House 23%

Chloe Boyan - RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - UC Davis Ground and Field Theatre Festival 19%

Shelby Wulfert - RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - UC Davis Ground and Field Theatre Festival 16%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Brooklynn Solomon - WHEN WE WERE COLORED - Sacramento Theatre Company 32%

Natasha Hause - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sacramento Theatre Company 20%

Viktoria Luna - BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY - Capital Stage Theater 17%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Rickey Tripp - IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus 46%

Linda Goodrich - OKLAHOMA! - Broadway At Music Circus 19%

Nicole Sterling - DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company 19%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Mary Folino - SHREK - Broadway At Music Circus 53%

Jessica Minnihan - DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company 28%

Jessica Minnihan - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sacramento Theatre Company 19%

Best Direction of a Musical (non-professional)

Mindy Cooper - RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - UC Davis Ground and Field Theatre Festival 40%

Bob Cooner - 42ND STREET - Woodland Opera House 18%

Bryce McDill - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 11%

Best Direction of a Musical (professional)

Glenn Casale - SHREK - Broadway At Music Circus 35%

Linda Goodrich - OKLAHOMA! - Broadway at Music Circus 27%

Michael Laun - DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company 22%

Best Direction of a Play (professional)

Natasha Hause - THE CRUCIBLE - Sacramento Theatre Company 30%

Stephen Eich - WHEN WE WERE COLORED - Sacramento Theatre Company 29%

Casey McClellan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Sacramento Theatre Company 22%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Craig Vincent - DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company 55%

Jessica Bertine - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Sacramento Theatre Company 45%

Best Musical (non-professional)

RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - Ground & Field Theatre Festival 36%

42ND STREET - Woodland Opera House 15%

MARY POPPINS - Musical Mayhem Productions 12%

Best Musical (professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus 49%

DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company 19%

THE WIZ - Broadway At Music Circus 15%

Best Play (non-professional)

COMEDY OF TENORS - Stockton Civic Theatre 62%

RIPCORD - Stockton Civic Theatre 38%

Best Play (professional)

WHEN WE WERE COLORED - Sacramento Theatre Company 37%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sacramento Theatre Company 34%

THE CRUCIBLE - Sacramento Theatre Company 29%

Best Touring Show

WAITRESS - Broadway Sacramento 76%

CATS - Broadway Sacramento 24%

Theater of the Year

Broadway At Music Circus 27%

Sacramento Theatre Company 25%

Musical Mayhem Productions 23%

