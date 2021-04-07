City Theatre Presents 10 WAYS TO SURVIVE LIFE IN A QUARANTINE

City Theatre at Sacramento City College closes out its all online 2020-21 season with 10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine. Playwright Don Zolidis has written a comedic Zoom play with a menagerie of characters sharing their quick and quirky home quarantine survival techniques. SCC faculty member Peter Mohrmann will be directing.

10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine opens Thursday, April 29 and plays through Sunday, May 9. Evening performances are streaming live at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and prerecorded performances are available beginning at 2:00pm until midnight on Sundays. All performances will be streaming online with a ticket price of $10 per person. Show details and tickets are available online at CityTheatre.net.

Written to be performed online, 10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine is an irreverent and fun look at how people are managing during the quarantine. A variety of people offer short eccentric insights on 10 different quarantine life hacks such as "Falling in Love with Inanimate Objects," "Musicals with Pets," and "William Shakesbear" - famous tragedies acted out with stuffed animals. These streaming monologues are similar to the comedic characters who briefly roll onto SNL's Weekend Update or other sketch-style performances.

10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine will be directed by Peter Mohrmann (The Beaux Stratagem). The cast will feature Yolanda Ashford, Evan S. Clark, Andrew R. Cooksey Jr., Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin, Ronnie Duska Fowler, Annie Eismann, Sarah Ekstrom Palmero, Sam Heidelberg, Kyle Missman, Said Noori, Kathleen Poe, Jon Ruiz, Rosalind Smith, and Mimi Vang.

The design team will include Shawn Weinsheink (scenic design), Nicole Sivell (costume design), and Scott Bailey (sound design). Evening performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays will be streamed live and the Sunday performances will be rebroadcasts from a previous live performance.