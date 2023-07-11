Catalina Museum for Art & History Presents 'Cabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Years' During 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza

The event is on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 4 – 7:30 p.m. 

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 1 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Review: Have a Ball At CINDERELLA At Broadway At Music Circus Photo 2 Review: Have a Ball At CINDERELLA At Broadway At Music Circus
Review: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep Photo 3 Review: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep
Review: PREDICTOR Foretells a Hit at Capital Stage Photo 4 Review: PREDICTOR Foretells a Hit at Capital Stage

Catalina Museum for Art & History Presents 'Cabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Years' During 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza

 Join Catalina Museum for Art & History for the 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 4 – 7:30 p.m. 

Established in 1953, the museum is looking back through 70 years of collecting and preserving Catalina Island's cultural heritage to present the Cabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Years exhibition on September 9. Deep within the hidden vaults of the Catalina Museum for Art & History is a collection of rare objects, many of which have never been exhibited publicly. These treasures from the permanent collection share stories of fantastic feats of human endurance, implausible ingenuity and artistry. The exhibition will open on the same day as the Fundraising Extravaganza and help raise critical funds supporting the museum's exhibitions and programs.

The benefit features a silent and live auction with fine art, trips, unique experiences, vintage ephemera, certificates, collectibles and more. All items are curated specifically for the anniversary event. Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert and a hosted bar. The entertainment includes a live band assembled by Music Director and Curator of Entertainment Michael Mortilla, who along with singer Peggy Judy, will perform a musical time capsule featuring some of the top music from each decade from the 1950s to the present. The evening will be full of surprises and additional entertainment such as magician James Carney, stilt walker Lexi Pearl and the clowning duo of Brianna Ahlmark and Molly Renze.

Emcee and Auctioneer Mike Shumard will be the ring master of the evening and lead the live auction of one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds from the event will help the museum continue to provide world-class exhibitions, school outreach for K-12 students and educational programs for Catalina Island and its visitors.

Tickets to Catalina Museum's 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza are available for $250 per person. Tables begin at $5,000. For more information, to purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, visit catalinamuseum.org/fundraiser.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum’s social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram  and Twitter.



RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Sacramento Ballet Wraps 2022-23 Season of Sold Out Shows, International Appearances & Photo
Sacramento Ballet Wraps 2022-23 Season of Sold Out Shows, International Appearances & More

Sacramento Ballet wrapped its 2022-23 season on an exhilarating high note marked by sold-out performances, powerful hard-won, diversity-enabling grants and enthusiastic local support.

2
4TH SATURDAYS READING SERIES Launches With THE TABLE This Month at Potentialist Photo
4TH SATURDAYS READING SERIES Launches With THE TABLE This Month at Potentialist

UNIVERSAL ACCESS PRODUCTIONS, a Reno-based non-profit theatre company, has announced the launch of their 4th Saturdays Reading Series at the Potentialist Workshop Theatre, Ali's Alley. All shows are at 2pm, and all performances are Pay-What-You-Can with a non-perishable food item for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

3
TIKI DREAMS Comes to Napa Valley Museum Yountville Next Weekend Photo
TIKI DREAMS Comes to Napa Valley Museum Yountville Next Weekend

Napa Valley Museum Yountville continues to experience a “Tiki Takeover” with a series of fun and informative events celebrating its popular Main Gallery exhibition TIKI DREAMS: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon, as well its nostalgic History Gallery exhibition: The Great California Road Trip ’62.

4
Interview: Puppeteers For Fears Presents CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL! at Harlows Photo
Interview: Puppeteers For Fears Presents CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL! at Harlow's

Tired of the same old shows? Well, we’ve got you covered. Puppeteers for Fears, an Oregon-based puppet troupe, is embarking on their 2023 tour and have a stop at Harlow’s on July 16th. They will be performing their adaptation of Cthulhu: the Musical!, which combines horror and rock music with puppets and dark humor. BroadwayWorld spoke to playwright Josh Gross and puppeteer Alyssa Mathews about Shakespeare, evil octopi, and Sacramento’s sweet spots.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video Video: Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
Watch Timothée Chalamet in the WONKA Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet in the WONKA Movie Musical Trailer
Watch Uzo Aduba & Matthew Broderick in PAINKILLER Series Trailer Video
Watch Uzo Aduba & Matthew Broderick in PAINKILLER Series Trailer
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Descendants
Harris Center At Folsom Lake College (7/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Predictor
Capital Stage (6/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Domestic Disturbance
Black Box Theater (7/07-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take Me Out
Wilkerson Theater (9/08-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard Of Oz, Jr.
Davis Musical Theatre Company (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You