Catalina Museum for Art & History Presents 'Cabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Years' During 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza

Join Catalina Museum for Art & History for the 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Established in 1953, the museum is looking back through 70 years of collecting and preserving Catalina Island's cultural heritage to present the Cabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Years exhibition on September 9. Deep within the hidden vaults of the Catalina Museum for Art & History is a collection of rare objects, many of which have never been exhibited publicly. These treasures from the permanent collection share stories of fantastic feats of human endurance, implausible ingenuity and artistry. The exhibition will open on the same day as the Fundraising Extravaganza and help raise critical funds supporting the museum's exhibitions and programs.

The benefit features a silent and live auction with fine art, trips, unique experiences, vintage ephemera, certificates, collectibles and more. All items are curated specifically for the anniversary event. Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert and a hosted bar. The entertainment includes a live band assembled by Music Director and Curator of Entertainment Michael Mortilla, who along with singer Peggy Judy, will perform a musical time capsule featuring some of the top music from each decade from the 1950s to the present. The evening will be full of surprises and additional entertainment such as magician James Carney, stilt walker Lexi Pearl and the clowning duo of Brianna Ahlmark and Molly Renze.

Emcee and Auctioneer Mike Shumard will be the ring master of the evening and lead the live auction of one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds from the event will help the museum continue to provide world-class exhibitions, school outreach for K-12 students and educational programs for Catalina Island and its visitors.

Tickets to Catalina Museum's 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza are available for $250 per person. Tables begin at $5,000. For more information, to purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, visit catalinamuseum.org/fundraiser.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum’s social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.