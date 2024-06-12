COME FROM AWAY & More Set for Harris Center for the Arts 24-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Folsom’s Harris Center for the Arts has revealed the Harris Center Presents 2024-2025 Season of internationally acclaimed concerts and performances. Detailed information on each event can be found at HarrisCenter.net. Tickets for all shows are on sale beginning June 20, except for the six-show Broadway Series noted below. Subscriptions for the Broadway Series go on sale June 25. Individual tickets are on sale July 23.

Additional events will be added throughout the season. Interested persons can stay up to date on future announcements by joining the Harris Center email list here.

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN

Friday, July 19, 2024, 7:30 PM. (This event is sold out.) For over 20 years Gary Mullen and The Works have been performing their world-renowned ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN live concert. You’ll be dancing in the aisles during their show, while the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees: Queen. The band has performed to sold-out audiences around the world, playing more than 2,500 live shows to audiences in over 20 countries – performing in many of the same venues where Queen has played. So, if you're ready to rock ‘n’ roll, don't miss your chance to celebrate ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN!

THE SPINNERS

Thursday, August 15, 2024, 7:30 PM. THE SPINNERS are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history. The group created and came to define the smooth sound of Philadelphia Soul with smash singles like, “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “Then Came You,” “The Rubberband Man,” “Working My Way Back To You,” and many more—earning six Grammy nominations, 18 Platinum and Gold Albums, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and selling millions of records worldwide in the process. With a towering legacy spanning over six decades, THE SPINNERS have never lost their universal appeal.

Saturday, September 7, 2024, 7:30 PM. Celebrating Folsom College’s 20th Anniversary, the Los Rios Colleges Foundation together with the Harris Center for the Arts present Jay Leno, performing for one night only. Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist... Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business.” Leno’s late night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the #1-rated The Tonight Show with Jay Leno—after the first two years Jay Leno never lost a single ratings year in which he served as host.

featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble – Sunday, September 15, 2024, 7:30 PM. Award winning and Grammy nominated recording artist Michael Feinstein has partnered with Carnegie Hall to entertain and educate through his latest live touring show, Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble. This show pays tribute to American Songbook master Tony Bennett created specifically for this musical partnership. Feinstein’s close friendship with Tony Bennett—who he calls “one of the most enduring icons of the twentieth century”—will add a profound layer to this tribute, as their shared camaraderie brings depth to each note performed.

Together Again – Saturday, September 28, 2024, 7:30 PM. JD Souther, a luminary of the L.A. music scene of the 70s collaborating with the Eagles & Linda Ronstadt, brings his unparalleled songwriting to the forefront, weaving together a tapestry of melodies that seamlessly blend together a lifetime of musical influences. Karla Bonoff’s timeless songwriting has touched everyone from Bonnie Raitt to Linda Ronstadt to Wynonna. Her emotive vocals and soul-stirring ballads have that effortless power to sweep audiences away. Performing together on stage once again, JD Souther and Karla Bonoff promise an evening of musical magic, where the beauty of storytelling through song takes center stage.

Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 7:30 PM. Here is your chance to see two legendary performers: Music icon Herb Alpert & his wife Lani Hall, Grammy-winning vocalist and former lead singer of Brazil 66 with Sergio Mendes. Herb is celebrating his 62nd year since recording his first hit song, "The Lonely Bull" in 1962. Herb, Lani, and their incredible band, perform an eclectic mix of American standards, Brazilian jazz, some Beatles, some classic Tijuana Brass & Brazil '66 songs, as well as many surprises. The show features a giant video screen that displays hundreds of classic photos, videos, and various memorabilia from Herb & Lani's music careers. A truly exciting show from two legendary performers!

Saturday, October 19, 2024, 7:30 PM. Nick Carter quickly became an international pop superstar as the youngest member of the iconic boy band, Backstreet Boys. Since taking the world by storm in 1995, the band has sold over 130 million records. In 2002, Carter ventured into a solo career with his debut album, Now or Never, marking the beginning of a successful solo journey. Since then, Carter has released two additional solo albums I’m Taking Off in 2012, followed by All American in 2016. His 2023 single "Hurts to Love You" became his most successful track, charting in seven different countries, topping the charts in the United States, and charting number one in Canada.

OUR PLANET LIVE: LIFE ON OUR PLANET w/Dan Tapster

A Netflix Original Documentary Series – Sunday, October 20, 2024, 7:30 PM. esk and Silverback Films present a Netflix Original Documentary Series. 4 billion years. Millions of species. Five mass extinction events (and counting, but more on that later). It’s the story of LIFE ON OUR PLANET, a stunning new series chronicling the ongoing rise and fall of lives on Earth, from the cataclysmic events that reshape our ecosystems to the creatures that survived (or didn’t) along the way. Because life always finds a way—but as this eight-part epic journey proves, the road from single-celled life-form to the biodiversity we know today was anything but drama free. Student tickets are available for this show.

COME FROM AWAY (Broadway Series)

Tuesday, October 22-Sunday October 27, 2024. Eight performances over six days. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all. A “Best Musical” winner across North America, including the Tony Award for “Best Direction of a Musical,” four Olivier Awards (London) including “Best New Musical,” five Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical,” and three Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding Musical,” COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

AN EVENING WITH Shawn Colvin & KT TUNSTALL- Together Onstage

Wednesday, November 6, 2024, 7:30 PM. Shawn Colvin and KT TUNSTALL pack a double dose of star power into a single, awe-inspiring concert experience. Colvin, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter of “Sunny Came Home” fame, has an emotional depth and on-stage vulnerability that has solidified her as a premier live performer. Her lasting appeal is due, in part, to her willingness to lay her emotions bare, coupled with an unmistakable dry wit. Scottish singer/songwriter Tunstall, best known for hits “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See,” captivates audiences with her dynamic vocals and skilled guitar prowess. Paired with her pioneering looping skills, she has established herself as a must-see performer.

HADESTOWN

(Broadway Series) – Thursday, December 12-Sunday, December 15, 2024. Six performances over four days. Come See How The World Could Be. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

THE TEXAS TENORS

Thursday, January 23, 2025, 7:30 PM. THE TEXAS TENORS are the most successful music group and third highest selling artist in the history of America's Got Talent! Since appearing on the series in 2009, JC, Marcus, and John have released five studio albums, two PBS Specials, four DVDs, multiple singles, and a children's book that have earned them impressive recognition, including three Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children's Literature, Billboard Magazine's #10 Classical Artist in the World, and 2022 induction into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Their most recent albums Outside the Lines, Rise, and A Collection of Broadway and American Classics all debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

(Broadway Series) – Tuesday, January 28-Sunday, February 2, 2025, 7:30 PM. Broadway Series. Eight performances over six days. Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post and “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond” by NBC Nightly News, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a Tony & Grammy winning “Best Musical” sensation and the first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age. Packed with some of the most popular musical theatre songs from the last decade including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony, Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson. DISCLAIMER: DEAR EVAN HANSEN is recommended for ages 12 and up and contains adult themes, including discussions of suicide.

ANNIE

(Broadway Series) – Friday, February 14-Sunday, February 16, 2025. Six performances over three days. ANNIE, the iconic Tony Award-winning musical is a celebration of family, optimism, and the American spirit and remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way. Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production—just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Tuesday, February 18, 2025, 7:30 PM. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time. The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more. You’ll be out of your seat and dancing in the aisles as you lose yourself in the music that inspired a generation.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2

(Broadway Series) – Thursday, February 20-Sunday, February 23, 2025. Broadway Series. Six performances over four days. All aboard, sisters! The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical is finally here! Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship—plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

SERIAL KILLERS w/Dr. Scott Bonn: The Curious Appeal of the World's Most Terrifying Murderers

Sunday, March 2, 2025, 7:30 PM. Spend a deliciously chilling evening with renowned criminologist and serial killer expert, Dr. Scott Bonn, as he takes you inside the minds of the world’s most savage and prolific murderers. In this thrilling 90-minute show, Dr. Bonn reveals the insatiable, psychological hungers that drive the likes of Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer to kill repeatedly with impunity and no remorse. He explains why the majority of serial killers are either psychopaths or sociopaths, how the two differ, the powerful influences of nature and nurture on the development of fledgling serial killers, and how/why serial killers are able to successfully avoid apprehension, blend into a crowd, and become invisible.

PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical (Broadway Series)

Friday, March 7-Sunday, March 9, 2025. Broadway Series. Five performances over three days. PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69,” “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News). Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey carry on the tradition of the renowned folk music group Peter, Paul and Mary—a union that lasted 50 years. No American folk group lasted longer or amassed a more loyal following. They've remained committed to issues of social justice throughout their career. They also won five Grammy's, produced 13 top 40 hits, of which six ascended into the top 10, and earned eight gold and five platinum albums. The loss of Mary Travers in September of 2009 was a loss to her family, friends, and the nation. Her life and legacy remain a great American treasure.

OUR PLANET LIVE: FROZEN WORLDS w/Sophie Lanfear

A Netflix Original Documentary Series – Friday, April 18, 2025, 7:30 PM. esk and Silverback Films present a Netflix Original Documentary Series. The unforgiving frontier of climate change. The calving of a gigantic iceberg or the risks of fossil fuel exploration in the arctic are never far from our news screens. Yet what does it mean for those that live there? Join Emmy-award winning Producer/Director Sophie Lanfear as we follow polar bears, walruses, seals, and penguins as they find their icy Edens in peril. Brought to you by the speakers, adventurers and explorers that have joined the tradition of the polar explorer and returned to tell us why this frozen frontier is vital for our planet. Student tickets are available for this show.

Tickets for all shows except the Broadway Series are on sale beginning June 20 at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday–Friday from 12:00pm–5:00pm and one hour before showtime. Subscriptions for the Broadways Series are on sale beginning June 25; individual tickets are on sale beginning July 23.





Comments

