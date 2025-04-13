Sam Shepard's TRUE WEST Comes to Town Hall Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Town Hall Theatre Company will present True West, written by Sam Shepard and directed by Katja Rivera, will begin previews on June 5. The show will open on June 7 and run through June 28.

Cast for this production includes Linda Amayo-Hassan, Christian Arteaga, Justin Hernandez, Guillermo Ornelas, and Adam Mendez as undertstudy.

Creative team includes Katja Rivera (Director), Lyre Alston (Costume Designer), Jorge Hernandez-Lopez (Sound Designer), Ashley Mendez (Scenic Designer), Adrian Gilstrap (Lighting Designer), Dave Maier (Fight Choreographer), Vincent Chau (Props Artisan), and Dennis Markam (Poster Designer).

About the show

Two brothers—Lee, a drifter and petty thief, and Austin, a successful screenwriter— struggle for power while they collaborate on a Western screenplay in their mother's southern California home. A dark comedy that delves into the complexities of sibling relationships and the clash between contrasting male identities. This timeless American classic will be reimagined through a Latine lens, offering a fresh perspective on Shepard's masterful exploration of family dynamics, rivalry, and the elusive nature of the American Dream.

Comments