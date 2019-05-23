B Street Theatre Presents Staged Readings Of Four New Plays

May. 23, 2019  

B Street Theatre presents staged readings of four new plays: How to Conquer America: A Mostly True History of Yogurt by David Myers, Teen Dad by Adrienne Dawes, Proclivity for Kiting by Jacob T. Zack, Golden by Peter Manos. The plays will feature B Street acting company members and one play will be selected for production in B Street Theatre's 2019 Mainstage season.

June 16, 2019 to June 23, 2019

SHOWTIMES:

How to Conquer America: A Mostly True History of Yogurt - Thursday, June 20 @ 5:00pm & Saturday, June 22 @ 2:00pm

Proclivity For Kiting - Friday, June 21 @ 5:00pm & Saturday, June 22 @ 9:00pm

Golden - Thursday, June 20 @ 9:00pm & Sunday, June 23 @ 2:00pm

Teen Dad - Friday, June 21 @ 9:00pm & Saturday, June 22 @ 5:00pm

Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, 2700 Capitol Avenue. Tickets: $12 Per Reading, $40 Festival Pass (includes 1 Reading Of All 4 Plays), Add A Meal To Your Festival Pass For $15*. (tickets Subject To Change). Tickets And Information: (916) 443-5300,
www.bstreettheatre.org



