ARTIFICE Comes to Main Street Theatre Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Main Street Theatre Works will open the Summer Season with the hilarious play, ARTIFICE, written by Anne Flanagan and directed by Steven Minow.

Maggie La Rue (Julie Anchor) and her art gallery manager Richard (Scott Adams) are rushing to put the finishing touches on their private showing, and hopefully sale, of paintings by Maggie’s late husband Payne. His work largely ignored in life seems to have accrued considerable value with his passing, hopefully enough to pay off the sizeable debts the artist left behind. So in a near-blinding snowstorm, Maggie & Richard prepare to host high profile guests, with connections and lots of money. But the evening isn’t going quite as planned, as guests are snowed in including a wealthy real estate developer (Dennis Curry), the editor of the Daily News (Jody Klemens), a humorless art critic (Stephanie Dyan), a handsome but clueless soap opera star (Josie Morales), a bartender who knows little about serving at a classy event (Margarita Perez), plus an unexpected guest whose timing couldn’t be worse (Mark Androvich). There’s plenty of intrigue, and plenty of laughs, leaving the audience to decide, “what’s art and what’s artifice.”

ARTIFICE, runs every Friday and Saturday night from June 20 - July 19.

This year, Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) celebrates 30 years of live theatre in Amador County. The company started in 1995 at the Sutter Creek Theatre, their home for 7 years. When they were forced out of the theatre, due to new ownership, they moved around to different local spaces performing dinner theatre, all the while looking for a permanent venue. In 2004 they partnered with the Kennedy Mine Foundation to build an amphitheatre on North Main Street in Jackson. With an army of volunteers working tirelessly all spring, the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre was completed just in time for their inaugural performance of Much Ado About Nothing. This year is their 21st at the Amphitheatre, and their 30th year as a company.

Tickets are on sale now for ARTIFICE, as well as the company's second summer show, AFFECTIONS OF MAY, by Norm Foster, directed by Julie Anchor, which runs 8/8/ - 9/6/25.

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 18% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds