Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Rockland/Westchester Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Rockland/Westchester Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Steve DiNardo - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westchester Sandbox Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Jason Summers - NEXT FALL - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Actress in a Musical
Catiana Tron - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Actress in a Play
Meg Sewell - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Choreographer
Kelli Gautreau - TUCK EVERLASTING - White Plains Performing Arts Center
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Stephanie Lourenco Viegas - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Costume Design in a Play
Janet Fenton - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Director of a Musical
Michael Mirra - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Director of a Play
Elizabeth Paldino - A FEW GOOD MEN - City Island Theater Group
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Nico Pechin - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Mike Gnazzo - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Musical
BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Musical Direction
Rachel Cohen - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Play
A FEW GOOD MEN - City Island Theater Group
Best Set Design in a Musical
Anthony Valbiro - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Set Design in a Play
Ralph Felice - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Sound Design in a Musical
Bryan McPartlan - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Sound Design in a Play
Larry Wilbur - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse
