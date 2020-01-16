Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Rockland/Westchester Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Rockland/Westchester Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Steve DiNardo - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westchester Sandbox Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Jason Summers - NEXT FALL - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Actress in a Musical

Catiana Tron - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Actress in a Play

Meg Sewell - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Choreographer

Kelli Gautreau - TUCK EVERLASTING - White Plains Performing Arts Center

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Stephanie Lourenco Viegas - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Costume Design in a Play

Janet Fenton - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Director of a Musical

Michael Mirra - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Director of a Play

Elizabeth Paldino - A FEW GOOD MEN - City Island Theater Group

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Nico Pechin - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Mike Gnazzo - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Musical

BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Musical Direction

Rachel Cohen - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Play

A FEW GOOD MEN - City Island Theater Group

Best Set Design in a Musical

Anthony Valbiro - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Set Design in a Play

Ralph Felice - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Sound Design in a Musical

Bryan McPartlan - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Sound Design in a Play

Larry Wilbur - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse

