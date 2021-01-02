White Plains Performing Arts Center Presents Youth Production of INTO THE WOODS

Know a child in Grades 5-12 who wants to try acting or be in a show? Even just something to do socially safe outside of the house? Then sign them up for White Plains Performing Arts Center's winter production of Into The Woods.

Dates: January 25 - March 13

Rehearsals: Tuesdays & Wednesdays 4:30 - 7:30 pm, Saturdays 12:00 - 4:00 pm

Tech Week: Monday-Thursday | March 8-11 | 4:30-7:30 pm

Performances: Friday, March 12 @ 7:00 pm; Saturday, March 13 @ 2:00 pm

Tuition: $650

Be careful what you wish for, as Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into the Woods JR. features all of your favorite characters - Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch - in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables. Don't miss your opportunity to partake in this beloved Sondheim classic!