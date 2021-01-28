Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

White Plains Performing Arts Center Offers Jim Brickman SHARE THE LOVE Virtual Valentine's Weekend Concert

Dates are: Friday, February 12th 9pm ET;  Saturday, February 13th 7pm ET & 10pm ET and Sunday, February 14th 7pm ET & 10pm ET.

Jan. 28, 2021  
White Plains Performing Arts Center Offers Jim Brickman SHARE THE LOVE Virtual Valentine's Weekend Concert

Grammy Nominated Songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman presents "Share The Love" LIVE Virtually. Jim Brickman will perform the sweet sounds of love that bring family and friends together in this live concert experience filled with his own hit songs such as "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes," and "Valentine." A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit White Plains Performing Arts Center.

The Jim Brickman's Valentine's tradition continues, with a front row experience like never before. Choose between these five concert dates and times: Friday, February 12th 9pm ET; Saturday, February 13th 7pm ET & 10pm ET and Sunday, February 14th 7pm ET & 10pm ET. Tickets can be purchased at www.wppac.com. Please be sure to use coupon code LOVEWP at checkout when buying tickets. This ensures that the White Plains Performing Arts Center receives credit for the sale. You will be provided a private link to watch the LIVE concert on YouTube. EARLYBIRD Tickets are $40 thru January 31. Ticket price increases to $50 on February 1.

Spend the evening with your loved ones and Jim Brickman while supporting the arts during this challenging time.

About Jim Brickman:

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 34 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He's garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music's Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop-music's most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising, to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

His and star-studded vocal collaborations, have crossed genres to feature luminaries like, Lady Antebellum, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop and jazz musicians. He's written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show." New in 2020, Brickman Bedtime Story podcast every Tuesday night can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple Spotify and iheart podcasts. A true artist that lives and breathes the music he creates; Jim Brickman is thrilled to provide this groundbreaking LIVE virtual concert experience to fans of all ages.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Theater Definition Poster
Light/Hope T-Shirt
Broadway Is My Life Pillow


Related Articles
Tickets Now On Sale for Patrick Pages ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED T Photo

Tickets Now On Sale for Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN

Red Bull Theater Announces Open Submissions for SHORT NEW PLAY FESTIVAL 2021: RESTORATION Photo

Red Bull Theater Announces Open Submissions for SHORT NEW PLAY FESTIVAL 2021: RESTORATION

CAN Festival 2021 Announces Programme Update Photo

CAN Festival 2021 Announces Programme Update

Brown, Baldwin, Salazar & More Join Theatre Forward 2021 Virtual Gala Photo

Brown, Baldwin, Salazar & More Join Theatre Forward 2021 Virtual Gala


More Hot Stories For You

  • Reserve now for free: Irish Rep's Theater @ Home Winter Festival!
  • Tickets on sale now! See Singles in Agriculture by Abby Rosebrock live streaming, Jan 26-30.
  • Final chance: Atlantic's Global Virtual Conservatory begins Feb 2!
  • America's favorite axe-wielding double murderess is back for one night only...