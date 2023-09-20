Westchester Collaborative Theater Presents Two New One-Act Plays For Its September PLAY IN THE BOX Production

Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) will offer two new plays from its development program as part of its September Play in the Box Production.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
ArtsRock Reveals Lineup For 15th Season Photo 4 ArtsRock Reveals Lineup For 15th Season

Westchester Collaborative Theater Presents Two New One-Act Plays For Its September PLAY IN THE BOX Production

Westchester Collaborative Theater Presents Two New One-Act Plays For Its September PLAY IN THE BOX Production

Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) will offer two new plays from its development program as part of its September Play in the Box Production.

The plays are Ed the Fourth written by Joe Carlisle and directed by Susan Ward and Something to Remember Him By written by Sarah Bracey White, directed by Misha Sinclair.

The show runs approximately ninety minutes. Find tickets and more information at the link below. 




RELATED STORIES - Rockland / Westchester

1
The Schoolhouse Theater Presents 3-WAY STOP By James Sheldon Photo
The Schoolhouse Theater Presents 3-WAY STOP By James Sheldon

The Schoolhouse Theater will present the Westchester Premier of James Sheldon's 3-Way Stop, directed by Schoolhouse Artistic Director Owen Thompson.

2
LET THERE BE LOVE Comes to Penguin Rep Photo
LET THERE BE LOVE Comes to Penguin Rep

Penguin Rep Theatre presents the New York premiere of Let There Be Love by Kwame Kwei-Armah. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
ArtsRock Reveals Lineup For 15th Season Photo
ArtsRock Reveals Lineup For 15th Season

ArtsRock has announced its 15th season bringing the Rockland community together for concerts, family shows, celebrity interviews, and one-of-a-kind original productions. Learn more about the full season lineup here, and find out how to get tickets!

4
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Leading Ladies
Emelin Theatre (9/29-9/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marry Me A Little
Arc Stages (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Roosevelt Hall (10/19-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Katonah Classic Stage presents Harold Pinter Play Festival
Whippoorwill Hall, at the North Castle Library (10/05-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let There Be Love
Penguin Rep Theatre (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In the Heights
White Plains Performing Arts Center (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anastasia
White Plains Performing Arts Center (12/15-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dueling Pianos
Arc Stages (9/22-9/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Harrison Players, Inc. (10/20-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You