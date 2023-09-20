Westchester Collaborative Theater Presents Two New One-Act Plays For Its September PLAY IN THE BOX Production

Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) will offer two new plays from its development program as part of its September Play in the Box Production.
The plays are Ed the Fourth written by Joe Carlisle and directed by Susan Ward and Something to Remember Him By written by Sarah Bracey White, directed by Misha Sinclair.
The show runs approximately ninety minutes. Find tickets and more information at the link below.
