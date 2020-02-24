The New Deal Creative Arts Center Presents THE GREAT GATSBY One Weekend Only

Welcome back to the '20s! Hyde Park's New Deal Creative Arts Center is presenting a stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby adapted for the stage by Simon Levy for a one weekend exclusive event February 28-March 1, 2020 at Poughkeepsie's Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center.

This "most American story" indulges in the thrill and danger of excess, romance, and fortune during America's Roaring 20s. Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan with the help of young newcomer to the East and Daisy's cousin, Nick Carraway. Nick is drawn into their world of obsession and greed as the breathtaking glamour and decadent over indulgence of the Jazz Age comes to life on the stage.

The Great Gatsby is under the direction of New Deal's Executive Director, Teresa Gasparini and features a cast of well seasoned Hudson Valley actors starring Chris Backofen as Nick Carraway, Austin Carrothers as Jay Gatsby, Jess Lykes as Daisy Buchanan, Louisa Vilardi as Jordan Baker, Caitlin Connelly as Myrtle Wilson, and Steven Bendler as Tom Buchanan.

The Great Gatsby is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists, Inc. NY.

Tickets: $20 Purchase in advance: newdeal-gatsby.eventbrite.com or buy at the door.





