The Music Conservatory of Westchester To Host 23rd Annual Golf & Tennis/Pickleball Classic and Gala

The Music Conservatory of Westchester, a non-profit community music school in White Plains, NY, will honor celebrated Broadway heavy-hitters and stars of the big and small screen at its annual fundraiser— the 23rd Annual Golf & Tennis/Pickleball Classic and Gala. The event will be held on Monday, June 24, 2024 at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, NY.

This year, the Conservatory will honor Two-Time Tony Award winner and Emmy nominee Alan Cumming with its Visionary Award, multiple Tony Winner Norbert Leo Butz with its Artistic Excellence on Stage and Screen Award and fellow two-time Tony winner James Naughton with its Distinguished Achievement in the Arts Award.

In addition to the honorees this year, Tony Award winner Santino Fontana will host the event with his wife Jessica Fonta and Broadway's Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”) will perform. The event traditionally features a day of golf, tennis and pickleball followed by a cocktail reception overlooking the Brae Burn greens with an exclusive silent auction followed by an awards dinner featuring live Broadway performances. Past honorees include Andre De Shields, Roberta Flack, LaChanze, Carson Kressley, Victoria Clark, Terrence Mann, Mariano Rivera, Joe Torre, and Tovah Feldshuh.

Proceeds from this year's event will support the school's Music Therapy Program serving children and adults with disabilities, Healing Our Hero's Veterans Program serving U.S. military veterans dealing with combat-related injuries, and their Scholarship Program providing students the opportunity to receive a quality music education regardless of financial circumstances. V.P. of Development Aishling Quinn: “The Music Conservatory's Annual Fundraiser is an incredible day and evening to celebrate the school's mission of providing the extraordinary benefits of music to all!”

To purchase tickets for the event visit. https://musicconservatory.org/golf-tennis-pickleball-classic-gala/. The music school's online auction is currently online at www.Biddingforgood.com/ConservatoryAuction.