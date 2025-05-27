Spotlight: SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF at Schoolhouse Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Schoolhouse Theater will launch its landmark 40th season with Satchmo at the Waldorf, a sensational one-man play about the legendary Louis Armstrong.

Directed by Schoolhouse’s beloved Producing Director Bram Lewis—making his directorial return to the theater for the first time in five years—this riveting production explores the highs and lows of Armstrong’s groundbreaking career and personal struggles.

“Bringing Satchmo at the Waldorf to life at The Schoolhouse is an absolute thrill,” said Bram Lewis. “It’s a deeply moving and dynamic piece, offering a window into the soul of one of America’s greatest musical icons. I couldn’t think of a better way to kick off our 40th season!” Artistic Director Owen Thompson added, “Following our tremendous success last year, we are excited to continue pushing artistic boundaries with Satchmo. It’s an electrifying show, and having Bram back in the director’s chair makes it even more special!”

