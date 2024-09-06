Spotlight: “MASTER HAROLD”…AND THE BOYS at The North Salem Community Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Master Harold”…and the boys opens FRIDAY at The Schoolhouse Theater! This Friday, The Schoolhouse Theater is excited to open its production of 's masterpiece, "Master Harold"...and the boys. Directed by the Schoolhouse Artistic Director Owen Thompson, this powerful drama will feature an outstanding cast including , , and . The production is set to be a riveting theatrical experience, showcasing one of the most important plays of the last fifty years.



Set in apartheid-era South Africa, "Master Harold"...and the boys is a poignant exploration of racism, friendship, and human dignity. The play revolves around the complex relationship between a young white boy, Hally, and two Black men, Sam and Willie, who work in his family's tea room. As tensions escalate, the play delves into the harsh realities of prejudice and power, revealing the deep emotional scars inflicted by an unjust society.



Since it’s premiere in 1982, “Master Harold”…and the boys has become one of the classics of the contemporary theatre, with productions winning Tony, Evening Standard, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. The play is also the defining masterpiece of the legendary South African dramatist Athol Fugard, one of the few individuals who are “a most appropriate candidate for a Nobel Prize in Literature or the Nobel Peace Prize” (New Yorker).



Owen Thompson, Artistic Director of The Schoolhouse Theater, brings his visionary approach to this production, promising to deliver a deeply affecting and thought-provoking experience for audiences. “This is a vitally important play,” says Thompson, “It changed my life when I performed in it as a young man, and is perhaps even more relevant today than when it was written. Mr. Fugard’s incredible ability to capture the complexities of human relationships and the devastating effects of systemic injustice have more power than ever in 21st century America.”



The Schoolhouse Theater invites audiences to join them for this extraordinary production, which will run for a limited time. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness one of the greatest plays of our time brought to life by a stellar cast and creative team.



Performance Dates: September 6th – September 22nd, 2024

Venue: The North Salem Community Center, 3 Owens Road, Croton Falls, NY

Comments