SOOP Theatre Company's OPENING NIGHT! GALA Returns Live And In Person for 2022

SOOP Theatre Company's annual Gala event, OPENING NIGHT!, returns to a live format after being forced to shut down for the last two years due to Covid. The first (and last!) time this occurred was the Fall of 2019, with a spectacular night of dinner and entertainment - this "triumphant return" promises to be even more exciting!

This year, Broadway Star John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady, Casa Valentina, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Sister Act, The Little Mermaid, The Producers) will emcee and grace us with his musical prowess. At the same time, Broadway sensation JENNY Di NOIA ( Wicked / Elphaba, Mamma Mia!, We will Rock You) headlines with her impressive musical repertoire - PLUS some noteworthy local SOOP alumni tossed into the mix! Dinner provided by MODERN RESTAURANT & LOUNGE.

Festivities begin with Cocktails and dinner at 6:30 pm, followed by cabaret performances at 7:45 pm Proceeds from this event help offset program costs and jump-start our 2022/2023 season - Don't miss this wonderful evening from Pelham's resident theatre company!

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Time: 6:30pm - 9:30pm

Place: The 530 Studios

530 Fifth Ave.

Pelham, NY 10803

To purchase tickets, go to www.sooptheatre.org / We hope to see you there!