Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOOP Theatre Company's OPENING NIGHT! GALA Returns Live And In Person for 2022

Program to feature Broadway talent including John Treacy Egan and Jennifer Di Noia.

Rockland / Westchester News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

SOOP Theatre Company's annual Gala event, OPENING NIGHT!, returns to a live format after being forced to shut down for the last two years due to Covid. The first (and last!) time this occurred was the Fall of 2019, with a spectacular night of dinner and entertainment - this "triumphant return" promises to be even more exciting!

This year, Broadway Star John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady, Casa Valentina, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Sister Act, The Little Mermaid, The Producers) will emcee and grace us with his musical prowess. At the same time, Broadway sensation JENNY Di NOIA ( Wicked / Elphaba, Mamma Mia!, We will Rock You) headlines with her impressive musical repertoire - PLUS some noteworthy local SOOP alumni tossed into the mix! Dinner provided by MODERN RESTAURANT & LOUNGE.

Festivities begin with Cocktails and dinner at 6:30 pm, followed by cabaret performances at 7:45 pm Proceeds from this event help offset program costs and jump-start our 2022/2023 season - Don't miss this wonderful evening from Pelham's resident theatre company!

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Time: 6:30pm - 9:30pm

Place: The 530 Studios

530 Fifth Ave.

Pelham, NY 10803

To purchase tickets, go to www.sooptheatre.org / We hope to see you there!


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


CHOICES: A ROCK OPERA Returns To Westchester This NovemberCHOICES: A ROCK OPERA Returns To Westchester This November
September 22, 2022

Following three premiere performances at Whippoorwill Hall in Westchester County, NY, the creative team of Choices: A Rock Opera went back to the drawing board to improve the show wherever necessary.
GENERIC MALE is Now at Rochester FringeGENERIC MALE is Now at Rochester Fringe
September 22, 2022

Rochester's internationally renowned PUSH Physical Theatre's two-person Generic Male: Just What We Need, Another Show About Men has just received the International Fringe Encore Series Award from NYC's SoHo Playhouse, which means the show will get an Off-Broadway run this December and January.
Janine LaManna and Felicia Finley to Lead Regional Premiere of THE PROMJanine LaManna and Felicia Finley to Lead Regional Premiere of THE PROM
September 21, 2022

The White Plains Performing Arts Center has announced the cast for its upcoming Mainstage production of THE PROM, playing October 7 – 23. Leading the cast are Broadway Veterans Janine LaManna (Seussical, Sweet Charity, Drowsy Chaperone) as Dee Dee Allen and Felicia Finley (Wedding Singer, The Life, Aida) as Angie.
IN THE CONTINUUM Opens at Shadowland Stages This WeekIN THE CONTINUUM Opens at Shadowland Stages This Week
September 21, 2022

SHADOWLAND STAGES is celebrating the opening of IN THE CONTINUUM, featuring talented fresh new faces in an intimate tour-de-force drama stretching across two continents. Striking Drama IN THE CONTINUUM plays limited engagement September 23rd - October 2nd.
Bandaloop Is Back During Fringe Finale WeekendBandaloop Is Back During Fringe Finale Weekend
September 20, 2022

Rochester audiences are invited to close out the Eleventh Annual  Rochester Fringe Festival in Downtown during Fringe Finale Weekend on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24.