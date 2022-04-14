SOOP Theatre Co. to Present BE STILL BE SILENT Directed By John Treacy Egan

SOOP Theatre Co. has officially announced the opening night of Daniel Tobias' "Be Still Be Silent," directed by John Treacy Egan, at The 530 Studio, 530 Fifth Ave Pelham, NY 10803.

Ripped from the headlines comes an exciting new play that tackles the ongoing, heated debate of how the Broadway community defines inclusivity and accessibility and its impact on three theatre elites who find themselves on opposing sides. "Be Still Be Silent" is a pressure cooker of high comedy, poignancy, and sensitive subject matter. With an all-star cast featuring Sachi Parker, Terrence Keyes, Janet Dickinson*, Paul Romanello*, Joshua David Robinson, Ann Marie Yoo and Josh Hyman, "Be Still Be Silent" is a must-see event.

As COVID-19 progresses, SOOP continues to prioritize our patrons' and company's health and wellness. We require a mask worn at all times in the theatre and proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter (an image of an at-home test accepted).

This production opens on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 8 pm, with showtimes running until May 1, 2022. Tickets are currently on sale for $40 at www.sooptheatre.booktix.com.

Learn more about this production by visiting www.sooptheatre.org.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, appearing under a special appearance contract