Photo Flash: Take a Look at Rehearsal Photos of the BTC Gala And Alumni Show THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Broadway Training Center of Westchester's 2020 Winter Gala could not be more aptly named. Drawing inspiration from one of cinema's most iconic musical fantasies, artistic directors Jason Brantman and Fiona Santos have titled the Jan. 4 fundraiser "There's No Place Like Home."

The event - which will feature an alumni show at Irvington Theater, a live auction and an after-party at a private Westchester home nearby - will mark the official start of a two-year capital campaign to raise $1.5 million toward BTC's home of the future.

Brantman and Santos have an ambitious goal for the gala: They are aiming to raise $200,000 - $100,000 for a down payment on their "forever home" and another $100,000 for annual operating expenses. Their lease at 10 Washington Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson expires on Aug. 31, 2020.

"We are launching our 'Forever Home' capital campaign to make sure we have the resources to secure a home for BTC for the next 30 years and beyond," said Brantman and Santos, who have been running the school for 15 years. "It's a new challenge for us, but we are confident that - with the help of this generous community - it's a challenge that we can meet, together."

A permanent home would provide additional space for BTC's future growth, allowing the school to offer more classes for all ages, more rehearsal space, more comfortable waiting areas for parents and possibly even a small theater.

"Our vision," they added, "is to provide an even greater breadth of opportunities to enrich our students, families and the community at large, and to ensure that future generations throughout Westchester, Rockland and the Bronx can benefit from our unique offerings aimed at developing character on and off stage."

The gala will start with a 90-minute journey through hits from past shows, with some two dozen BTC alumni reprising their favorite roles and numbers. The past shows will include A Chorus Line, Avenue Q, Big Fish, Company, Fiddler on the Roof, Guys and Dolls, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Prince and the Pauper, The Sound of Music, The Wiz and Tommy. In addition, there will be special performances by members of BTC's current junior and senior ensembles and adult tap classes.

At intermission, a live auction of one-of-a-kind items such as tickets to the Tony Awards dress rehearsal, a small part in an upcoming film and unique excursions will be held.

VIP ticket holders will attend an exclusive post-theater reception at an elegant Westchester home nearby (exact location to be emailed). There, they will enjoy delicious food and drink and be able to bid on a wide range of silent auction items, mingle with the cast and creative team, and sing show tunes with a professional accompanist.



Each year, the BTC community comes together to celebrate its alumni and current students and to help raise funds to keep BTC programs going. This year, in addition to fundraising for its usual needs - the scholarship fund, replacing outdated equipment and many other items that student fees do not cover - BTC is kicking off its Forever Home Capital Campaign to make sure the school has the resources to secure a home for BTC well into the future.



This year's gala will also honor Sarah Barnard of Irvington, who has played a crucial role in supporting BTC for more than 20 years.



ABOUT THE ALUMNI SHOW



Directors: Fiona Santos and Jason Brantman

Choreographer: Sarah Hicks

Music Director: Fiona Santos



Featuring hits from A Chorus Line, A Little Night Music, Anastasia, Avenue Q, Assassins, Big Fish, Company, Curtains, Fiddler on the Roof, Guys and Dolls, Illyria, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Lucky Stiff, Once Upon A Mattress, Newsies, Sweeney Todd, Tarzan, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Prince and the Pauper, The Sound of Music, The Wiz and Tommy



WHERE:



Irvington Theater

85 Main Street

Irvington, NY 10533



WHEN:

Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 6pm



TICKETS:

(Reserved Seating)

VIP including Alumni Show & After Party: $185

Adult including Alumni Show Only: $85

Student including Alumni Show Only: $55

Senior including Alumni Show Only: $55



Order tickets online at www.BTCgala.com



Broadway Training Center of Westchester is a premier performing arts school based in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY that provides year-long training programs in acting, voice, dance and performance ensembles for grades K-12 and adults. Celebrating its 28th anniversary this year, BTC is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information about its Youth, Teen and Adult Enrichment programs, please visit www.BroadwayTraining.com or call 914-478-7065.





