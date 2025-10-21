 tracker
Off The Lane's Collab Program Will Present THE HOURS WE HAD. October 24

One-night-only immersive campfire ghost story experience will take place in Manhattan.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
Off The Lane’s ColLab program will present The Hours We Had., a one-night-only immersive campfire ghost story experience, on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Off The Lane performance loft in Manhattan.

Commissioned with an original script by CM Miller (Miller&Harlow), The Hours We Had. is a play with music set “in the round,” evoking the atmosphere of an indoor campfire. Directed by Kimmarie McCrann, the performance will feature storytellers Natalie Kasper, Romanti-ezer Mata, and Jack Supan.

Audience members are invited to cozy up by the “fire” and enjoy a hot toddy or hot chocolate as they take in an evening of ghostly storytelling that blurs the line between the living and the dead,



