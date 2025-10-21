Off The Lane’s Collab Program Will Present THE HOURS WE HAD. October 24

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Off The Lane’s ColLab program will present The Hours We Had., a one-night-only immersive campfire ghost story experience, on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Off The Lane performance loft in Manhattan.

Commissioned with an original script by CM Miller (Miller&Harlow), The Hours We Had. is a play with music set “in the round,” evoking the atmosphere of an indoor campfire. Directed by Kimmarie McCrann, the performance will feature storytellers Natalie Kasper, Romanti-ezer Mata, and Jack Supan.

Audience members are invited to cozy up by the “fire” and enjoy a hot toddy or hot chocolate as they take in an evening of ghostly storytelling that blurs the line between the living and the dead,