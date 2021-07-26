Nutley Little Theatre Will Open its Season With A CLEAN SHOOT?

Nutley Little Theatre will open its 2021-2022 season with two filmed pieces. Their first filmed piece this season will be "A Clean Shoot?" by the late Joe Lima of Spring Valley, NY.

The cast includes Mel Hancock of Suffern, NY as Detective Willis Paige, Nick Pascarella of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ as Officer John Quinn and Rick Levi of Orangetown, NY as Officer Nick Mancuso. Samuel Harps of Pomona, New York is set to be the cinematographer.

A year has passed since white Officer John Quinn killed a fellow black officer during a bust gone bad.

After being acquitted by a jury, which determined it was a "clean shoot," he's about to be reinstated after completing a routine closing interview with Detective Willis Paige.

What stands between Officer Quinn returning to the line of duty is Detective Paige asking the question, was it a "Clean Shoot?"

"A Clean Shoot?" will stream September 17-19th. Tickets will go on sale in August. For more information, check us out at nutleylittletheatre.com and follow Nutley Little Theatre on Facebook: @NutleyLittleTheatre and Instagram: @NutleyLittleTheatreNJ for updates.