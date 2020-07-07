Mary Courtney to Perform Live at Garvan's

Mary Courtney will be performing live at Garvan's in New Paltz,NY on Thursday evening July 16th in the Locust Grove from 7-9pm during a dining with music event.

Mary Courtney grew up in a musical family in the parish of Castlegregory, near the sea in County Kerry, a likely beginning for this remarkable singer and guitarist. Whether accompanying herself, or holding the rhythm line with her trad band, Morning Star, she is a consummate musician. Her music is an engaging collaboration of traditional Irish music and a progressive social conscience born of a political education in the United States. Her bodhrán (Irish hand-held drum) playing offers another dimension to her exceptional performance. Courtney has used her music to spread Irish culture and to educate her audience about the struggles of the Irish people. From rock 'n' roll to the ethereal strains of some ancient Celtic bard, Mary can sing anything, and sing it unforgettably.

Seating is limited and reservations are required. Social distancing guidelines will be followed as well as masks must be worn when not seated at your table.

Garvan's is located at 215 Huguenot St, New Paltz, NY 12561

For reservations please call (845) 255-7888 and ask for seating in the Grove.

