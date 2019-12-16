Little Radical Theatrics Presents MATILDA At The Grinton Will Library In Yonkers

Little Radical Theatrics {Fatima Viegas, Executive Producer} will present the Westchester Community Theater Premiere of Roald Dahl's Matilda! This will be the first full production of the recent hit Tony Award-Winning Broadway hit!

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.





Directed by Michael Mirra, Musical Direction by Patrick Harris, Choreographed by Erin Pryor, Stage Managed by Ginny Baisi

Starring: Isabella Preston as Matilda, Stephanie Lourenco as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, Michelle Tendy as Miss Honey, John Hartigan as Mr. Wormwood, Sian Berman as Mrs. Wormwood, Andrew Skjeveland as Michael Wormwood, MaryAnn Mallozzi as Mrs. Phelps, Sami Sperling as Lavender Brown, Nora Kennedy as Bruce Bogtrotter

Featuring: Phil Ordonez as Rudolpho, Dom Ramos as The Escapologist, Michael Vernon as The Doctor/Sergei, Wylie Coleman as The Acrobat, Sasha Murray as Amanda Thripp, Hudson Paul as Nigel, Maggie Lockwood as Alice, Walker Liggitt as Tommy, Miranda Miller as Hortensia

With: Shayne Cairns, Jennie Fong, Andrew Katz, Kaitlin Tyler Katz , Danny Rivera Jr, Mira Singer, Kira Skjeveland, Lori Skjeveland, Michael Stack , Leah Vidal as Parents/Nurses/Henchmen/Older Students and Others



Performances will take place January 17th at 7 PM, January 18th at 2 and 7:30 PM, and January 19th at 2 PM at the Joan T Pincus Theater at the Grinton Will Library 1500 Central Park Ave Yonkers, NY

*SNOW DATES JANUARY 24TH - 26TH*





Tickets in advance are $22 Kids/Students/Seniors and $25 Regular Admission; Tickets at the door {check or cash only} are $25 Kids/Students Seniors and $28 Regular Admission. There is a Group Rate of $18 per ticket for a group of 10 or more to one performance, Seating is assigned NOT general admission.



To purchase your advance tickets to Matilda visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4428971 or call 1-800-838-3006





