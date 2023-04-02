Learn About Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra at an Open House

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will host an online Open House for the School's Festival Orchestra on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm on Zoom.

Parents and high school musicians are invited to join Festival Orchestra Music Director Jun Nakabayashi and HBMS Executive Director Ken Cole for a lively online introduction to the School's Festival Orchestra. Discussion topics will include information about repertoire, educational goals, performance schedules, merit scholarships, financial aid, how to prepare for auditions and more!

To receive the Zoom link, participants may visit Click Here, email hb@hbms.org or call 914-723-1169.

The Festival Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Students not yet in high school but who demonstrate exceptional ability and maturity may also audition. The flagship of Hoff-Barthelson's multi-tiered youth orchestra program, the Festival Orchestra performs three concerts annually; two are with guest artists of international stature. The Orchestra meets on Tuesday evenings from 7:15 - 9:30 pm. Members of the Orchestra participate in sectional coachings with musicians from the New York Philharmonic, each spring.

Auditions for the 2023-24 season will be held from 7-10 pm on Tuesday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 17, and from 5-8 pm on Friday, May 19, 2023.

For additional information, call 914-723-1169, email hb@hbms.org, or visit Click Here.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Photo Credits: Steven Schnur