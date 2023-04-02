Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Learn About Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra at an Open House

Learn About Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra at an Open House

Discussion topics to include information about repertoire, educational goals, performance schedules, merit scholarships, financial aid, preparing for auditions and more.

Apr. 02, 2023  

Learn About Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra at an Open House

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will host an online Open House for the School's Festival Orchestra on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm on Zoom.

Parents and high school musicians are invited to join Festival Orchestra Music Director Jun Nakabayashi and HBMS Executive Director Ken Cole for a lively online introduction to the School's Festival Orchestra. Discussion topics will include information about repertoire, educational goals, performance schedules, merit scholarships, financial aid, how to prepare for auditions and more!

To receive the Zoom link, participants may visit Click Here, email hb@hbms.org or call 914-723-1169.

The Festival Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Students not yet in high school but who demonstrate exceptional ability and maturity may also audition. The flagship of Hoff-Barthelson's multi-tiered youth orchestra program, the Festival Orchestra performs three concerts annually; two are with guest artists of international stature. The Orchestra meets on Tuesday evenings from 7:15 - 9:30 pm. Members of the Orchestra participate in sectional coachings with musicians from the New York Philharmonic, each spring.

Auditions for the 2023-24 season will be held from 7-10 pm on Tuesday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 17, and from 5-8 pm on Friday, May 19, 2023.

For additional information, call 914-723-1169, email hb@hbms.org, or visit Click Here.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Photo Credits: Steven Schnur




FUNNY GIRLs Julie Benko to Perform at the Emelin Theatre in April Photo
FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko to Perform at the Emelin Theatre in April
This spring, the Emelin Theatre will present three cabaret events featuring some of Broadway’s most exciting artists. The entertainment begins when Broadway’s Julie Benko (Funny Girl) performs “Standby, Me” featuring pianist Jason Yeager, on Friday, April 21 at 8pm.
Peter Fogels TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Mararonecks Emelin Theater, June Photo
Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Mararoneck's Emelin Theater, June 17
Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! is coming to Mararoneck's Emelin Theater.
Student Blog: School, Work, AND a Social Life? How Can You Manage the Impossible? Photo
Student Blog: School, Work, AND a Social Life? How Can You Manage the Impossible?
It's a Sunday night, I just got off work, I have an extensive amount of homework due, and I have dinner plans to attend, and I’m feeling drained and overwhelmed. ARGH! Being a college student and trying to manage a very busy schedule is an ongoing learning curve. And no, unfortunately there isn’t a set path or right answer to lead you to success. It varies from week to week and person to person.
Casts Announced for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival 2023 Summer Season Photo
Casts Announced for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival 2023 Summer Season
The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has announced casting for their 2023 Season.

More Hot Stories For You


FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko to Perform at the Emelin Theatre in AprilFUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko to Perform at the Emelin Theatre in April
March 28, 2023

This spring, the Emelin Theatre will present three cabaret events featuring some of Broadway’s most exciting artists. The entertainment begins when Broadway’s Julie Benko (Funny Girl) performs “Standby, Me” featuring pianist Jason Yeager, on Friday, April 21 at 8pm.
Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Mamaroneck's Emelin Theater, on June 17Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Mamaroneck's Emelin Theater, on June 17
March 24, 2023

Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! is coming to Mararoneck's Emelin Theater.
Casts Announced for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival 2023 Summer SeasonCasts Announced for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival 2023 Summer Season
March 16, 2023

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has announced casting for their 2023 Season.
LADIES OF LAUGHTER, Broadway's Julie Benko And More Announced At For Emelin Theatre 50th Anniversary SeasonLADIES OF LAUGHTER, Broadway's Julie Benko And More Announced At For Emelin Theatre 50th Anniversary Season
March 14, 2023

Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts has announced the lineup for its 50th Anniversary season.
Blackfriars ConservatoRy Reintroduces Acting And Dance Classes This SpringBlackfriars ConservatoRy Reintroduces Acting And Dance Classes This Spring
March 9, 2023

This April, Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street) will reopen its “Conservatory” as part of a plan to expand programming for the theater and provide access for an underserved market of performers.
share