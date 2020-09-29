LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN Features Carole Demas Livestreaming Concert

Tune in on October 2nd at 7:30 pm EDT.

Some may remember Carole Demas sitting on a giant toadstool, speaking to flowers, singing songs, and telling stories as she joyfully performed as part of a duo on the long-running adored TV series which she helped to develop, THE MAGIC GARDEN. Or maybe you were lucky enough to catch her effervescent and seminal performance on stage as she originated the iconic lead female role of Sandy in the beloved Broadway musical GREASE. No worries, if you missed these or any of her other notable performances, you have a rare opportunity to catch Ms. Demas performing some of her favorite songs, from the comfort of her own home. Thanks to Skylight Run, located in Westchester, New York, a production company and facility she runs with her husband, respected sound designer Stuart Allyn, the live concert will be streamed on Friday, October 2, at 7:30 PM EDT, the audience can see it live or anytime after. Skylight Run is partnering with Musae, an interactive live performance events organization that features live and recorded performances in Virtual Reality and High Definition, to bring the new series to the Internet.

Collaborating with her longtime Musical Director, Ian Herman, Ms. Demas and Herman are curating an evening of Broadway, Pop, and Songbook classics that reflect the times, perhaps even bringing new meaning to the songs. A sample of the compositions includes Rogers and Hammerstein's "Cockeyed Optimist," Randy Goodrum and Dave Loggin's, "Somewhere Between Old and New York," and Marvin Hamlisch's, Marilyn and Alan Bergman's "The Way We Were."

Ms. Demas shares, "Ian, Stuart, and I are extremely excited to launch this concert series LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN on October 2. The series will feature some of our dearest friends and associates from the Broadway community. Music has been so important to all of us during the social distancing, lifesaving in fact, for performers and audiences during the past six months. Working with Musae and River Spirit Music on the series was important to us; their platform is set up to inspire audiences to buy tickets whether you can afford $5 or $100. They are creating a new realm for ticket buying and the value of entertainment, no matter what you can afford, and we are ready to entertain!"

For tickets please visit: Musae and for more about Ms. Demas please visit: https://caroledemas.com/

About Carole Demas:

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Broadway veteran Carole Demas holds a B.A. in English from the University of Vermont and continued her studies at the New York University Graduate School of Education. She spent several years as a teacher in the New York City Board of Education System before starting her illustrious career as a leading performer on television, Broadway, Off-Broadway, Stock and Regional Theater as well as film. In Addition to her starring roles on and off-Broadway, She has performed in concert at many prestigious theaters including NYC's Town Hall, Symphony Space, The Shubert Theatre (New Haven), The Shakespeare Theatre (Stratford), The Papermill Playhouse, The McCarter Theatre, The Walt Whitman Theatre, The Laurie Beechman Theatre and 54 Below (among others). She has co-produced three children's recordings with Paula Janis and is currently writing and producing several new projects for both stage and television.

