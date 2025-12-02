Hoff-Barthelson Music School To Present UNITED IN PURPOSE II: Youth Orchestras Winter Concert

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will present United in Purpose II, the 2025 Youth Orchestras Winter Concert, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 7:00 pm at the Sommer Center at Iona University, 171 White Plains Road in Bronxville.

The performance brings together the Young People's Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra, and Festival Orchestra, along with the Port Chester Program Orchestra, for an inspiring evening celebrating connection, diversity, and the joy of making music together.

The program features a wide-ranging selection of works—from Mozart's radiant Magic Flute Overture and Tchaikovsky's beloved Nutcracker Suite to Sibelius's Karelia Overture and vibrant Latin American favorites, including Márquez's Conga del Fuego Nuevo and Artés's Chamambo. The combined ensembles create a powerful musical tapestry that underscores the unifying spirit at the heart of the season.

“United in Purpose II shows the extraordinary things young musicians can achieve when they collaborate with openness and enthusiasm,” said Leandro Gazineo, Director of Orchestra Programs. “Their collective energy transforms the music—and the experience—for performers and audiences alike.”

General Admission is $15. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite. For more details, visit www.hbms.org.