Jeffrey Siegel to Return for KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS Series at Scandinavia House

Internationally acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Siegel will return for his ever-popular Keyboard Conversations series at Scandinavia House this Spring. Each evening comprises an informal commentary on the music and its composers, a full performance of each work, and a short Q & A session. The accessible format enables audiences to build an understanding of classical music whether newcomer or seasoned listener.

During April 14's concert "Fantastic Fantasies!", Mr. Siegel will perform a selection of works from Bach, Mendelssohn, Schumann, and Stenhammar.

On May 5, for the "Evocative Visions" performance, Mr. Siegel will play a selection of works from Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Sibelius, Grieg, and Palmgren.

Concerts will take place at Scandinavia House. Please purchases tickets at Scandinaviahouse.org