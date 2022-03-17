Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeffrey Siegel to Return for KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS Series at Scandinavia House

The accessible format enables audiences to build an understanding of classical music whether newcomer or seasoned listener.

Mar. 17, 2022  

Internationally acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Siegel will return for his ever-popular Keyboard Conversations series at Scandinavia House this Spring. Each evening comprises an informal commentary on the music and its composers, a full performance of each work, and a short Q & A session. The accessible format enables audiences to build an understanding of classical music whether newcomer or seasoned listener.

During April 14's concert "Fantastic Fantasies!", Mr. Siegel will perform a selection of works from Bach, Mendelssohn, Schumann, and Stenhammar.

On May 5, for the "Evocative Visions" performance, Mr. Siegel will play a selection of works from Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Sibelius, Grieg, and Palmgren.

Concerts will take place at Scandinavia House. Please purchases tickets at Scandinaviahouse.org



