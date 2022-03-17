Jeffrey Siegel to Return for KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS Series at Scandinavia House
Internationally acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Siegel will return for his ever-popular Keyboard Conversations series at Scandinavia House this Spring. Each evening comprises an informal commentary on the music and its composers, a full performance of each work, and a short Q & A session. The accessible format enables audiences to build an understanding of classical music whether newcomer or seasoned listener.
During April 14's concert "Fantastic Fantasies!", Mr. Siegel will perform a selection of works from Bach, Mendelssohn, Schumann, and Stenhammar.
On May 5, for the "Evocative Visions" performance, Mr. Siegel will play a selection of works from Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Sibelius, Grieg, and Palmgren.
Concerts will take place at Scandinavia House. Please purchases tickets at Scandinaviahouse.org