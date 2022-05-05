Jason Tramm Leads Taghkanic Chorale In ACROSS THE VAST ETERNAL SKY, May 14

The Taghkanic Chorale under the baton of Jason Tramm will perform its annual Spring concert - themed "Across the Vast Eternal Sky" - on May 14-15 in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. The program presents the ethereal music of Ola Gjeilo (Across the Vast Eternal Sky and selections from his Sunrise Mass), along with Song of the Stars by Spanish composer Enrique Granados.

The second half features the music of Leonard Bernstein, "a composer whose output spans some of the most important concert music, and the best of Broadway," says the Chorale's Maestro Jason Tramm. They will perform his powerful Chichester Psalms, as well as selections from West Side Story and other works from his impressive career.

The two performances are Saturday, May 14 at 8 pm, and Sunday, May 15 at 4 pm, at The Holy Name of Mary Church, 114 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson.

The Chorale and soloists will be accompanied by piano, organ, percussion, and harp.

Admission is $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, $12 for students, and free for children under 12 with an adult. Tickets are available from Chorale members, on their website, or at the door. Audiences are invited to stay for a wine reception following each performance.

Performers will be masked, and the Chorale requests audience members to mask as well. The concerts will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Originally based in Mount Kisco and now in Yorktown and Croton, The Taghkanic Chorale has been sharing great choral masterworks with Westchester/Putnam audiences for 54 years. It is a non-profit, non-sectarian group that rehearses Tuesday evenings and performs in Spring and Fall. Information about concert tickets, livestreaming, and Chorale membership is available at: www.taghkanicchorale.org.