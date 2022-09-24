Hoff-Barthelson to Present Artist Faculty Performance Series in October

Members of Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Faculty will take the stage to kick-off the 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 7:30 pm in the School's Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York.

The concert will feature performances by cellists Michael Finckel and Peter Seidenberg, violinists Anna Rabinova and Gary Kosloski, clarinetist Daniel Spitzer, and pianists Katsura Tanikawa and Tomoko Uchino. The program includes Arthur Honegger's Sonatine, Delphin Alard's Duo Brilliante Op.27, No.1. and Johannes Brahms' Trio in A minor for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 114, as well as his Piano Trio No. 1 Op. 8. Joining the faculty is guest artist violinist Sharon Yamada. Program and performers subject to change.

Admission to the concert is $20 general admission and is free of charge to HBMS students. Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, by visiting the School's website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.

About the HB Artist Faculty Concert Series

Hoff-Barthelson faculty comprises some of the nation's most distinguished performers and educators. Many hold chairs in prominent New York orchestras, are members of world-class chamber ensembles, perform in major Broadway productions, and are in international demand as solo artists. Others teach at leading conservatories including The Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, and Mannes College of Music. "Hoff-Barthelson prides itself on providing access to these outstanding artist-educators in the heart of Westchester," says HBMS Executive Director Ken Cole. "Our superb faculty has contributed to the Music School's national recognition for unsurpassed leadership in music education, performance and community service. Hoff-Barthelson is proud to present these distinguished performers on our annual Faculty Concert Series." Held in Scarsdale, these concerts guarantee riveting music making of the highest caliber, in an intimate setting, at prices far below those in New York's major concert halls.

Additional concerts in the series will be held on October 28, November 18, 2022, and February 10, March 3, and April 14, 2023.

About the Faculty Artists

Michael Finckel enjoys a wide-ranging career as cellist, conductor, teacher and composer. A founding member of the Trio of the Americas and the Cabrini Quartet, he performs as soloist and chamber musician throughout the U.S. and with members of his family in the renowned Finckel Cello Quartet. His interest in contemporary music has involved him in performances with New York's leading new music ensembles as well as performances with members of the New York Philharmonic, under the direction of Pierre Boulez and Leonard Bernstein.

Canadian born violinist and winner of the Governor General's Medal, Gary Kosloski, has been highly praised as a soloist, chamber musician, concertmaster and teacher. He has performed in Canada, Europe and the U.S. Dr. Kosloski is the recipient of numerous fellowships and awards from the Canada Council of the Arts and Indiana University, where his teacher was the renowned pedagogue Josef Gingold.

Dr. Kosloski was a founding member of the Elysian Trio. He has served as concertmaster and soloist with the Ohio Chamber Orchestra, the Cleveland Ballet Orchestra and the Cleveland Chamber Symphony.

Violinist Anna Rabinova joined the New York Philharmonic in 1994 and performed as a soloist with the orchestra in 2009 in Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 led by Lorin Maazel. She has toured Europe with the Moscow State Symphony, and performed with the Halle Philharmonic, Schwerin Philharmonic, Moscow Radio, Russian State, Berlin and American Symphony Orchestras and the Orchestra of St. Luke's. She has appeared at the Schleswig Holstein, Caramoor Festivals, and has given recitals in Berlin, Moscow, Leipzig, Belgrade, and Washington, D.C., as well as at New York City.

Peter Seidenberg has performed in major halls throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. He made his solo debut with the Chicago Symphony, and has since appeared as soloist with many orchestras, including the Century Orchestra of Osaka, Japan, the New American Chamber Orchestra, the De Paul Chamber Orchestra, New York Chamber Soloists, and the Eastman Rochester Philharmonic. He was founding member of the critically acclaimed Elements Quartet which created groundbreaking commissioning projects involving over 30 composers. He has collaborated with members of the Cleveland, Tokyo, Juilliard, and Emerson Quartets, and has participated in the Marlboro, Aspen, Caramoor, Casals, and Norfolk Festivals.

Daniel Spitzer has been a leading performer and educator in the New York area for several decades. A longtime member of the American Federation of Musicians, he has performed with most of the area's major orchestras, in Broadway pits, and at various summer music festivals. He has given master classes and performance-workshops internationally. Since 2006, Daniel has been a member of both the Delaware Symphony and the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, with whom he serves as Principal Clarinet. He has performed numerous times with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the NYC Ballet Orchestra, and the American Symphony Orchestra.

Hailed by many critics as a vibrant and thoughtful musician, Katsura Tanikawa has established a versatile professional career encompassing solo appearances with orchestras in Europe, Asia and the United States. Ms. Tanikawa has been featured with numerous orchestras including performances with the Frankfurt State Symphony in Germany, Moscow State Symphony Orchestra in Moscow, Russia and, the Philharmonia Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra in New York. Ms. Tanikawa has collaborated in chamber music performances with the members of the Vienna Philharmonic Wind Ensemble, as well as with the members of the Czech Philharmonic, among others.

Tomoko Uchino has performed in recitals and concerts throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. As a soloist, she has been a top prize winner in such competitions as the Ettlingen International Piano Competition for Young Pianists in Germany and the Takahiro Sonoda Piano Award International Competition in Japan. She has also appeared in recitals, collaborating with numerous instrumentalists and vocalists in such concert halls as Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Weill Hall, Herbst Theater in San Francisco and Hamarikyu Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

For complete faculty artist biographies visit https://hbms.org/faculty/

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.