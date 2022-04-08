Hoff-Barthelson Master Class Series Continues With Award-Winning Pianist Ingrid Jacobsohn Clarfield

The 2022 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series continues with award-winning pianist Ingrid Jacobson Clarfield on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 2:00 - 4:30 pm, at the School, 25 School Lane in Scarsdale.

Master class coaching by guest artists has been part of Hoff-Barthelson's curriculum since the School's founding in 1944. This distinguished tradition continues this season with a roster of world-class musicians and educators including Ole Akahoshi, cello; Frank Huang, violin; Alan Lieb, Suzuki violin; Ingrid Jacobson Clarfield, piano; Brandon Patrick George, flute; and members of the New York Philharmonic.

Master classes are an enlightening experience for students and audiences alike. After months of careful preparation, students perform for, and then receive feedback and guidance from a master teacher who challenges the student to think in new and critical ways about the piece they have prepared. The results are inspiring and enlightening and serve as a catalyst for students to reach new heights in their own musical explorations. Yet, the learning is not limited just to the students who perform. Any student-regardless of their level of development, or whether or not they even play the same instrument-can learn a great deal.

Ingrid Jacobson Clarfield, Professor and Head of the Piano Division at Westminster Choir College is a nationally recognized performer, clinician and author. She has presented workshops, lecture-recitals and master classes in over 150 cities in 40 states across North America, including State and National MTNA Conferences, National Conference of Keyboard Pedagogy, and other prestigious conferences and festivals. Professor Clarfield has written 23 books published by Alfred Publishing Co. and is the subject of a documentary entitled: Take a Bow: The Ingrid Clarfield Story.

In 2006, Professor Clarfield was named MTNA Foundation Fellow and in 2009 was the 1st recipient of the NJMTA Teacher of the Year award. In 2012, she was awarded the prestigious MTNA Teacher of the Year and in 2015 she received the NCKP Lifetime Achievement Award. She received the first Jacobs Music Steinway Al C. Rinaldi Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. In 2018, the Music Educators Association of NJ also awarded her their Lifetime Achievement Award. Professor Clarfield was inducted into the first Steinway and Sons Teachers Hall of Fame in 2019.

Clarfield maintains a private studio where her pre-college students have won hundreds of awards in state, national, and international competitions resulting in performances in such venues as Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Weill Recital Hall, Kennedy Center, Merkin Concert Hall, Steinway Hall, and concert halls in Beijing. Most significant to Professor Clarfield is her students' involvement in community outreach concerts raising money for charities benefiting children and performing for nursing homes and other adult facilities.

Please note the following health and safety requirements: Masks are required at this event. All guests must provide proof of vaccination. Students between the ages of 5 and 11 must have received at least one dose of their vaccination in order to attend. No one under 5 admitted.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

The class is open to the public to observe free of charge. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting https://hbms.org/master-classes, e-mailing hb@hbms.org or by calling 914-723-1169.