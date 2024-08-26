Greenwood Lake Theater to Present [TITLE OF SHOW] This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Greenwood Lake Theater will present "Title of Show" with music & lyrics by Jeff Bowen and book by Hunter Bell. The production will be held at Theatre at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick, NY on September 28th & 29th and October 5th & 6th 2024, ​Saturdays at 7:00 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, students and the military, and are available online and at the box office. Running time is 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Jeff and Hunter, two self-confessed nobodies in New York, make a pact: They will write an original musical and submit it to a festival. The only catch? The deadline is in three weeks! They gather their two actress friends, Susan and Heidi, and their accompanist and music director, Larry, on the keys. With the full team assembled, Jeff and Hunter hit another roadblock-- what should they write about? Jeff and Hunter decide to follow the old adage, "write what you know," and set off on a unique musical adventure: writing a musical about writing a musical. As the deadline looms, insecurities creep in and jealousies flare. Will the team succeed with their musical? Could it even win a Tony?! In this intelligent, playful, lovable new musical, the audience is treated to an inside look at the tough work of being a creative artist. Frequently hilarious, occasionally heartbreaking, and thoroughly inspiring, [title of show] is a love story celebrating individuality and creativity.

Mary McKinley, co-producer of the production, says, "Katie and I are co-producing this inspiring piece that offers an inside look at the journey of creating a musical, complete with its highs and lows. Having spent much of our lives in theater, we aim to give the audience a glimpse into the heart and hard work involved in crafting art."

This show is also in support of Greenwood Lake Food Pantry. At every performance, we will be accepting donations of goods that are needed by this organization. Visit our show page at https://www.greenwoodlaketheater.org/title-of-show.html for more details.

Greenwood Lake Theater has been presenting professional theater productions in the Hudson Valley for eight years.

For complete cast listings, tickets and more information regarding this production and all of Greenwood Lake Theater's 2024 season, please visit our website at www.greenwoodlaketheater.org. For questions, please email info@greenwoodlaketheater.org

