Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; Axial's VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Leads Best Play!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester:

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Romanello - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 47%

Janet Fenton - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 30%

Gina Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 23%

Best Direction Of A Play

Melinda Pinto - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 51%

Gina Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 49%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joseph Coppola - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 50%

Virginia Reynolds - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 25%

Hannah Stephens - PUFFS - The Play Group Theatre 9%

Jill Abusch - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Play Group Theatre 6%

Jill Abusch - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - The Play Group Theatre 5%

Hannah Stephens - CLUE - The Play Group Theatre 4%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Madeo Multimedia - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 26%

Mike Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 26%

Jim Simonson - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 18%

Steven Abusch - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - The Play Group Theatre 12%

Hannah Stephens - PUFFS - The Play Group Theatre 8%

Hannah Stephens - CLUE - The Play Group Theatre 6%

Steven Abusch - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Play Group Theatre 3%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Gnazzo - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 41%

John Isabella - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 30%

Adam Lobelson - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 29%

Best Performer In A Musical

Oliver Tam - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 30%

Caitlin Winston - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 21%

Vanessa Rosado - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 20%

Stephanie Scuderi - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 14%

Austin Kelly - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 10%

Raquelle Viteri - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 4%

Grant Evan - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Anna Fawcett - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 45%

Nina Lionetti - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 41%

Gail Greenstein - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 14%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Ryan Snanoudj - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 31%

Catherine Banks - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 19%

Ivy Rose Cort - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 17%

Donna White - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 17%

Sabrina Fuchs - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 16%

Best Play

VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 53%

BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 47%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 78%

John Lloyd Young: JUKEBOX HERO - White Plains Performing Arts Center 15%

JUKEBOX HERO - White Plains Performing Arts Center 7%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ralph Felice - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 58%

Amanda Booth - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 42%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Larry Wilbur - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 35%

Jon Weston - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 34%

Jim Simonson - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 31%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

OPENING UP: A VIRTUAL CONCERT & TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY - Limelight Theatre Company 56%

John Lloyd Young LIVE: JUKEBOX HERO - White Plains Performing Arts Center 44%

Best Streaming Musical

HEATHERS LIVE STREAM - soop theater in the park (ing lot) 76%

CLUE - The Play Group Theatre 14%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Play Group Theatre 11%

Best Streaming Play

EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 47%

AN EVENING OF SHAKESPEARE - Chillbucket Productions 18%

MARCH MADNESS - Axial 17%

PUFFS - The Play Group Theatre 11%

THE DINING ROOM - The Play Group Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Maddy Lyons - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 47%

Ava Pedorella - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 26%

Aidan Zusin - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 19%

Bennett Safsel - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jenna Isabella - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 36%

David Nielsen - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 24%

Mike Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 24%

Naomi Hanson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 16%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

RENT, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 82%

ONE COW STAMPEDE - Axial 18%