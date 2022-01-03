Cortland Repertory Theatre Announces Auditions for Youth Performers

Cortland Repertory Theatre, Cortland NY, has announced Youth Auditions for Central New York actors between the ages of 8 - 13 for the summer production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's "Mary Poppins". This musical is based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, with a book by Julian Fellowes, original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, and new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

The available roles are:

JANE BANKS: age 11 - 13; The high-spirited daughter of Mr. and Mr. Banks, is bright and precocious but can be willful and inclined to snobbishness.

MICHAEL BANKS: Age 9 - 10: The cute and cheeky son of Mr. and Mrs. Banks. Excitable and naughty, he adores his father and tries to be like him. Both he and Jane misbehave in order to get the attention of their parents.

For safety concerns, all auditionees and their accompanying parents must be fully vaccinated against COVID and must show proof of vaccination and a photo ID at the audition. Facial masks must be worn at all times except when actually auditioning. Auditionees and their parents are asked to not enter the CRT Downtown lobby until 15 minutes before their scheduled audition time.

Performers must be available for daytime and evening rehearsals/performances which run from July 19 - August 20, 2022. CRT is seeking disciplined, confident, and talented boys and girls of all races and nationalities for these roles.

Auditions will be held on Thursday, January 20 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. A movement/dance callback will be held that evening, during which a brief movement combination will be taught to those individuals asked to stay.

To schedule a Youth Audition appointment time, please call 607-753-6161.

To prepare for the audition: Youth auditionees must provide a non-returnable photo and resume, listing any theatrical training and experience, and parent's name, phone and email. Auditionees must also prepare and perform part of a song, roughly 16 - 32 bars in length. A song from "Mary Poppins" is fine. Auditionees must supply their own sheet music, which must be clean, readable and clearly marked with the section they are singing. Pianist is provided. Auditionees should also come prepared with comfortable dance attire and shoes in case they are asked to attend the callback.

For more detailed information, including CRT's Safety Policies and upgrades, and info about Adult Auditions on January 21-23, please visit the "Employment" page at CortlandRep.org.