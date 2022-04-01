Charles Dennis & Spaghetti Eastern Team Up For New Movement & Music Piece RECYCLE ME

Interdisciplinary artist, choreographer and performance artist Charles Dennis has created a new solo, performance work, "Recycle Me" which will be performed live at the Green Kill Gallery, 299 Green Kill Avenue in Kingston, NY Thursday May 26 at 8pm. The event will also be livestreamed at greenkill.substack.com

"Recycle Me" investigates the effect that plastic garbage and waste is having on the human psyche and environment. Charles Dennis has collected plastic waste that has been consumed in his household and stored it for use in live performance. In "Recycle Me" ­­Charles physically interacts with the plastic and has choreographed a duet with plastic. Part of this choreography includes the building onstage of sculptures built of plastic containers. These sculptures create a visual landscape the Charles dances through.

Guitarist/composer Sal Cataldi (a.k.a Spaghetti Eastern Music) has created an original score for solo electric guitar that will be played live to accompany the performance. The duo first collaborated on a reprise of Dennis' well-known piece premiered at P.S. 122 in the 1980s, "2x2x4," at the Avant Garde Arama Lands in Woodstock Festival in July 2021. Spaghetti Eastern Music's recording of the three movement score for "2x2x4" was released in November 2021 on Bad Egg Records. The EP has received many positive reviews and is available via Bandcamp and other streaming services.

Charles Dennis co-founded the legendary New York City performance venue P.S. 122 in 1980. Charles' work is interdisciplinary, includes elements of dance, theater, visual art and media and has been described Dancemagazine as "physical theater." Charles' work has been presented in art centers, colleges, community centers and theaters worldwide. Born and raised in New York City he now lives in Hurley, NY. Acclaimed by arbiters like The New York Times and heard on radio stations and streaming services around the globe, Cataldi's Spaghetti Eastern Music is a unique fusion of acid jazz guitar instrumentals, ambient sound collages and intimate acoustic vocal balladry. He is based in the Hudson Valley and NYC.