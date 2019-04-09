Caramoor's Vocal Offerings Includes Chamber Operas from Boston Early Music Festival, Vivica Genaux in Concert and More

Caramoor continues its longstanding tradition of presenting the best in classical vocal music this summer, with a world premiere, two festival debuts, the return of some familiar faces, and an ongoing engagement with Baroque opera.

Highlights of the summer include "VERSAILLES: Portrait of a Royal Domain," comprising two chamber operas that celebrate the French royal court, presented by the Boston Early Music Festival (BEMF); renowned mezzo-soprano Vivica Genaux in concert with New York Baroque Incorporated; countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and tenor Paul Appleby in a performance with composer/pianist Matthew Aucoin, in the festival debut of their new American Modern Opera Company (AMOC); and bass-baritone Davóne Tines joining the Dover Quartet for music of Barber and Caroline Shaw, the latter as part of a summer-long spotlight on the music of the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer. The festival's 74th summer season offers these events and much more, all presented on Caramoor's 90-acre estate in Katonah, Westchester, filled with picturesque Italianate architecture and gardens, and just one hour's drive from Manhattan.

Caramoor is a performing arts center located on a unique 90-acre estate with Italianate architecture and gardens in Westchester County, NY. It enriches the lives of its audiences through innovative and diverse musical performances of the highest quality. Its mission also includes mentoring young professional musicians and providing educational programs for young children centered around music. Audiences are invited to come early to explore the beautiful grounds; tour the historic Rosen House, a stunning mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Places; unwind with a pre-concert picnic or concessions with beer and wine; enjoy a delicious Afternoon Tea on Wednesdays and Sundays; and discover beautiful music in the relaxed settings of the Venetian Theater, Spanish Courtyard, Music Room of the Rosen House, and magnificent gardens. Summer concerts take place in two outdoor theaters: the acoustically superb Venetian Theater, which seats approximately 1,500, and the more intimate, romantic Spanish Courtyard, which seats around 470.

In the fall and spring, concerts are presented in the splendid Music Room in the Rosen House. Caramoor's gardens, also used for concerts and the sound art exhibition Sonic Innovations, are well worth the visit and include nine unique perennial gardens. Among them are a Sense Circle for the visually impaired, the Sunken Garden, a Butterfly Garden, the Tapestry Hedge, and the Iris and Peony Garden.





