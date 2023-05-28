COMPCORD ENSEMBLE MEETS HOT WRK ENSEMBLE to Play Howland Cultural Center in June

The concert will take place Saturday, June 24th at 6pm.

On Saturday, June 24th at 6pm, Composers Concordance will present its fourth annual concert event at the historic Howland Cultural Center - the first building in the City of Beacon, New York to receive the distinction of being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This continuing collaboration between NYC and Beacon musicians features Beacon's Hot Wrk Ensemble: Lois Hicks-Wozniak - saxophones, Brad Hubbard - baritone saxophone, and J Brooks Marcus (J Why) - percussion, performing together with members of NYC's CompCord Ensemble: Franz Hackl - trumpet, Gene Pritsker - electric guitar, John Kneiling - cello, Jai Jeffryes - piano and,Debra Kaye - piano.

The program features a recitation by Beacon poet Roger Aplon as well as "The Wall Street Poet" Robert C. Ford and music compositions by Dan Cooper, Brad Hubbard, Debra Kaye, Otto Luening, Lisa Neher, David L. Post, Gene Pritsker, Anton Rovner, and Faye-Ellen Silverman.

The concert will also be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

 

Composers Concordance Presents

 

CompCord Ensemble Meets

Hot Wrk Ensemble

 

Saturday, June 24th, 2023

6pm

 

Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508

 

Tickets

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

$10 for students & seniors

 

Facebook

Live Stream

 

Staying in rotation for 39 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.




Recommended For You