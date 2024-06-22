Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project to Present THE SOLOMON DIARIES in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To coincide with its 7th historic marker dedication in the Catskills, the Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project will present a special performance of Sam Sadigursky's SOLOMON DIARIES on July 21 at 3:00 pm. The event is part of a wider Borscht Belt literary and arts expo called a HAPPENING IN HURLEYVILLE.

Sam Sadigursky is a member of the Philip Glass Ensemble, has released 11 albums and tours with musicians such as David Byrne, Bruce Hornsby and Tom Jones. Sadigursky has performed at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Newport Jazz Festival, among others.

The immersive SOLOMON DIARIES is a series of 3-albums written by Sadigursky inspired by the Borscht Belt. The music blends klezmer, jazz, American folk, and Middle Eastern rhythms in a "compelling musical remembrance of a bygone era."

Partially inspired by photographer Marisa Scheinfeld's 2016 book, The Borscht Belt: Revisiting the Remains of America's Jewish Vacationland (www.borschtbeltbook.com), the SOLOMON DIARIES evokes the lost world of the Jewish Catskills in music that blends klezmer with Americana, folk, jazz, and chamber music making for a unique cross-genre hybrid.

Compositions range from reveries likened to Old World musical tunes, ballads and dance tunes, with titles that refer to specific hotels-"Grossinger's Bride," "Pines Hora," and "Concord Winter." Other songs allude to places such as "Fallsburg Steps", "Goodbye, Sullivan" and "Kuchalein 1945."

At the Hurleyville Performing Arts Centre, the albums will be played as an intimate duo between Sadigursky on clarinet and Nathan Koci on accordion. Koci, an accordionist and multi-instrumentalist, has played with the LA Opera, SF Opera, and was musical director of the acclaimed Broadway productions of Hadestown and Oklahoma!

Tickets for the SOLOMON DIARIES are on sale now and can be purchased online or at the box office outside the performing arts centre.

ABOUT THE BORSCHT BELT HISTORICAL MARKER PROJECT:

We are a group of locals, artists & historians dedicated to commemorating the history of the Borscht Belt, a celebrated era in American Jewish life, American culture and Catskill history.

Our mission is the creation of a large-scale historic marker trail that leads audiences on an educational and adventurous tour through history. The 20-marker trail aspires to permanently cement the Borscht Belt in its physical place and pays tribute to its legacy. Enhanced by photographs and QR codes, when complete the trail will be united by a self-guided audio driving tour. Join us as we create a historic marker trail (and more) in the Catskills!

For more information visit www.maytheborschtbewithyou.org

