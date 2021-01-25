Bethel Woods Center for the Arts to Host Virtual Q&A Session for Prospective Volunteers

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, NY will host a Virtual Volunteer Open House on Wednesday, February 10th from 6 PM - 7 PM to provide information on volunteering opportunities during the upcoming year. The first of its kind, the open house moved to a digital streaming platform this year in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.

As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Bethel Woods relies on the generosity of volunteers who give their time, talent, and attention to the Center every year. The digital question-and-answer session will include the opportunity to talk to current volunteers and staff members about training, scheduling, and the rewards of volunteering. It will also detail the measures put into place this past year to keep volunteers safe during their time spent on the historic grounds.

Despite the challenges of 2020, volunteers still donated almost 5,000 hours to Bethel Woods, connecting visitors to the events of the 1960s in The Museum and creating memorable, high-quality experiences during festivals and programs. "We cannot thank our volunteers enough for the time, dedication, and passion they contribute to Bethel Woods each year. Our events and programs would not be the same without their support and generosity," said Eric Frances, Chief Executive Officer.

"No words could ever convey the excitement, inspiration, and simple pleasure of extending oneself to others that volunteering at Bethel Woods brings to my life," Patricia Willard, a Bethel Woods volunteer since 2011 added.