BWW Previews: HONDURAS at Hopper House

Valeria A. Avina

Phoenix Theatre Ensemble announces that HONDURAS by Drama Desk nominated playwright Sara Farrington will be performed as benefit performances for Nyack's prestigious EDWARD HOPPER HOUSE MUSEUM AND STUDY CENTER on Saturday and Sunday June 26 and June 27 at 5:00 pm. NYC actor Valeria A. Avina performs 31 roles in this emotionally charged 60-minute play based on true events of women who were detained at the US Southern border in the summer of 2018.

HONDURAS came about through the work of a group of New York and New Jersey artists-women and mothers-who worked with Immigrant Families Together. They raised bail money for mothers held at the American border and then arranged a relay team of cars across the country to reunite them with their families. Each asylum-seeker in this story crossed the border in the summer of 2018. All names are changed, characters are dramatized and highly interpreted versions of people and scenarios, but nothing has been exaggerated.

Phoenix Theatre Ensemble founder, Craig Smith says "We have been treading water for 14 months. This is our first live performance-and this is the play to break our pandemic lockdown. Is it political? If truth is political, then I guess it is. So be it. What I do know is...you won't forget Honduras. I consider Valeria Avina to be one of our most versatile actors working today as she plays 31 roles in a powerful and emotional performance. Honduras has taken on a life of its own from readings to festivals to these performances we are presenting in Nyack. One of the tenets of PTE is "Community" and we are so proud to bring this powerful play to our community of Nyack and to have it function as a benefit for the invaluable resource of the Edward Hopper House Museum and Study Center."

Each performance will be followed by a talkback with Farrington and Avina.

Tickets are $30 and be purchased HERE

Garden at the Edward Hopper House - 82 North Broadway, Nyack NY

Running time: 55 minutes

Phoenix Theatre Ensemble is a multiple award winning resident ensemble founded in 2005 and provides programming in New York City and Nyack NY.

212-465-3446; info@PhoenixTheatreEnsemble.org

www.PhoenixTheatreEnsemble.org; NyackTheater.com

- Peter Danish